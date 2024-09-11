$!Dusit Thani Bangkok launches exclusive docuseries charting the iconic hotel’s bold reimagining as part of Dusit Central Park

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2024 - Making its highly anticipated comeback on 27 September 2024, the iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel is set to reaffirm its status as one of the city’s most beloved and recognised landmarks and a beacon of gracious Thai hospitality.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the hotel is launching a new docuseries titled ‘An Icon Reimagined: The Docuseries,‘ which chronicles the hotel’s journey over the past five years.

Launched with a teaser trailer on 3 September 2024 and accessible online via the hotel’s official Facebook page and via youtube.com/@dusitinternational, the 10-episode series will highlight the new hotel’s meticulous development process and offer an intimate look at the vision and dedication passed down through generations. It will culminate in the 50-year-old hotel’s much-anticipated reopening in a new, reimagined form.

“When talking about the Dusit Thani Bangkok, many people think about my mother, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, who built the original hotel following her vision to uniquely deliver gracious Thai hospitality to the world,“ said Mr Chanin Donavanik, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Dusit International. “Back in 1969, when the hotel was being built, people questioned the strange building she was constructing. It was neither Thai nor Western in its architectural style. However, as the years passed, Dusit Thani Bangkok, with its unique identity and personality, established itself as one of Bangkok’s iconic landmarks. And it stood tall and proud for over 50 years.

“The original property was also distinguished by my mother’s belief in the strength of Thai culture and hospitality, and how these could be leveraged to create a hotel that could compete in the international market. The new Dusit Thani Bangkok continues her vision to create a recognised landmark in Thailand, reflecting the nation’s culture while delivering service and hospitality with true Thai heart and soul.”

Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit International, said, “There have been so many changes in our industry over the past 50 years. To bring back the past glories of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok within a modern context, we knew thoughtful change was essential. Under the concept of ‘An Icon Reimagined,‘ we have worked to create an innovative and modern hotel that retains the beloved identity of the original property. Three key pillars have guided our approach: ‘The legacy continues – Gracious, now and always;’ ‘Iconic grandeur for a new generation;’ and ‘Luxury redefined through distinctive experiences.’ These pillars define the new paradigm of rest and relaxation offered at the new Dusit Thani Bangkok, with design, facilities, and service elevated in every way.”

Situated in the same prime location as the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, which graced the Bangkok skyline from 1970 – 2019, the highly anticipated, reimagined version of Dusit’s luxury flagship hotel sits at the heart of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use development also comprising ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sq m Roof Park (all slated to open in 2025).

Designed to deliver a fresh take on its predecessor’s esteemed heritage and once again stand as a beacon of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality for discerning travellers from all around the world, the newly built, 39-floor, 257-key hotel offers ample space for guests, including elegant suites exquisitely crafted by internationally acclaimed Asian interior design firm André Fu Studio, starting at an impressive 50 sq m.

Simultaneously connecting guests with nature while enveloping them in luxurious comfort, every spacious guest room in the new hotel offers a breathtaking view of Lumpini Park. This unparalleled vista is impressively framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and inviting window seating that immerses guests in the stunning scenery beyond. This exquisite backdrop is complemented by elegant interior décor that harmoniously fuses cultural heritage and modern aesthetics.

Guests will also find elevated dining experiences created in collaboration with renowned chefs, a stylish multi-level rooftop bar created in partnership with award-winning mixologists, and expansive banqueting and meeting facilities, including one of the largest grand ballrooms in Bangkok, which also overlooks Lumpini Park.

Health and wellness enthusiasts will be delighted by the comprehensive spa and wellness facilities, including the Devarana Wellness centre, which offers unique opportunities to pause, focus, and grow.

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok has also incorporated several iconic elements of its past heritage into the new structure. The original hotel’s signature golden spire, inspired by the stupa of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, or the Temple of Dawn, has found a new home at the new hotel. So have the precious artworks of Thailand’s National Artist Paiboon Suwannakudt, whose traditional paintings and murals were carefully removed and reintegrated into the reimagined premises. The same applies to the original property’s elaborately carved teakwood ceiling panels, and valuable flora from its renowned waterfall garden. These beloved remnants of the past have all been seamlessly woven into the new Dusit Thani Bangkok.

“Maintaining Dusit Thani Bangkok’s valued iconic identity has been our mission from the very start,“ said Ms Suthumpun. “The preservation of artworks, woodwork, and landscaping from the original property ensures various areas of the new hotel will remind guests of the hotel’s storied past. Visitors can also relive their Dusit memories on our Heritage Floor, which features a virtual library dedicated to the history of the hotel and the Silom area. Moreover, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok features artworks by talented artists from Silpakorn University, who drew inspiration from their memories of the original hotel to create a diverse range of paintings. These preservation efforts are all highlighted in the docuseries.”

Chapter one of An Icon Reimagined: The Docuseries is available to watch now on Dusit Thani Bangkok’s official Facebook page (facebook.com/dusitthanibangkok) and Dusit International’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/@dusitinternational). New chapters will be released every Tuesday throughout September.

