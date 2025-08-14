eefit Returns to the International Academic Stage — Patented Far Infrared Technology Praised by Nobel Laureate and Renowned Scientists

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2025 - With a rapidly increasing aging population, chronic non-communicable diseases and sub-health problems faced by middle-aged and elderly people have become even more prominent. Modern medicine has standardised our current diagnosis and treatment system, especially in the intervention of acute symptoms and pathological control. However, in the face of health needs such as long-term management of chronic diseases and conditioning of sub-health problems, which require a “holistic view” and “continuous repair”, its limitations in areas such as healthcare, functional restoration, and improvement of quality of life are gradually becoming apparent.

In the context of improving the lifestyle and functional regulation of middle-aged and elderly people, we seek to help improve their health in a gentle and sustainable manner by exploring new health protection paths outside of traditional medicine.

​​”The 9th Young Scholars Conference on Ion Channels and Receptors & Forum on Biophysics and Innovative Drug Discovery” was held in June 2025. As a leading energy healthcare technology company, “eefit” became the focus of the event , revealing to the world the innovative application of their patented far infrared technology in healthcare, with results verified by internationally renowned academics and authorities. The benefit provides systematic health management solutions for the middle-aged and elderly population through non-invasive and non-drug methods, creating a new chapter in health technology.

Recognized by Nobel Laureate and Renowned Scientists, eefit Far Infrared Technology is Acclaimed by International Authorities

Organized by the Macau University of Science and Technology (M.U.S.T.), this forum brought together experts in various disciplines from around the world, including neuroscientists and biophysicists. In attendance was 1991 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine Dr. Erwin Neher, who attended the event as the keynote speaker. It’s worth noting that eefit has been collaborating closely with “Dr. Neher’s Biophysics Laboratory for Innovative Drug Discovery” since 2021, promoting transformative scientific research in far infrared technology.

On a similar note, Prof. Vincent Wong of M.U.S.T. (among the top 2% of scientists in the world) introduced the significant effects of eefit’s patented far infrared technology in improving intestinal microecology, regulating cell immunity, and alleviating symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. His team’s latest research has confirmed that this technology not only can enhance cerebral blood flow and reduce brain damage in patients with ischemic stroke but can also provide an innovative solution for rehabilitation treatment.

Far Infrared Technology is Changing Our Lives

eefit Has Constructed an All-encompassing “Prevention + Maintenance + Restoration” Health Management System

The middle-aged and elderly population is plagued by health issues, such as chronic pain, sleep disorders, immune system disorders, and Alzheimer’s disease. eefit provides comprehensive solutions to address these issues through developing innovative healthcare products. At the forum, experts gathered at the booth set up by eefit to experience firsthand how technology redefines the health management of the elderly.

Case 1: Disease prevention – protecting brain health at the source

eefit’s patented technology reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by reducing Aβ deposits and abnormal tau proteins. The latest research paper presented on-site showed that eefit far infrared energy can penetrate the blood-brain barrier, intervene in pathological protein aggregation, and build a strong line of defense for brain health.

Case 2: Brain healthcare – improving stroke sequelae and neurological function

For patients suffering from sequelae of stroke, eefit Luminous Energy Helmet and Meridian Pro Illuminator can promote microcirculation in the head and improve cerebral blood flow. The research conducted by the research team of Prof. Vincent Wong has confirmed that this technology can reduce stroke sequelae symptoms and dizziness. An expert user at the forum excitedly shared his feedback, “I am a loyal fan of eefit products. I wear the Luminous Energy Helmet for 20 minutes daily. After one month, I find my memory improved, and I don’t get dizzy as often.”

Case 3: Chronic pain management – quick relief for joint and muscle pain

In the field of pain management, products like EEFit Lite can accurately irradiate pain points and inhibit the release of inflammatory factors. Experts verified that “10 minutes of irradiation can reduce knee pain on a pain scale from 6 to 3, with effects lasting for more than 2 hours”.

Case 4: Sleep quality – natural relief for nervous system

eefit far infrared technology can relieve insomnia by regulating nervous system functions. eefit data shows that after daily use for 2 weeks, over 80% of users experienced a 50% reduction in the time they took to fall asleep, as well as an increased duration of deep sleep.

Case 5: Digestive system repair – two-way regulation of intestinal microecology

eefit far infrared energy achieves two-way regulation of gut microbiota in an innovative manner by inhibiting the excessive proliferation of pathogens while promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and regulating the imbalance of intestinal microecology. Experimental data shows that after two weeks of intervention, the alpha diversity of gut microbiota (Chao1 index) increased by 30%, and abdominal bloating decreased by 45%.

Nobel Laureate Dr. Neher and Prof. Vincent Wong expressed that the eefit technology system demonstrates innovation and practicality at the international forefront, establishing a new model for the health management of the elderly.

Integrating Industry, Academia and Research: Innovative Paths Leading Industry Development

eefit first introduced far infrared technology into health management through independent technology R&D and commercialization execution, which then attracted collaboration with reputable scientific research institutions. This closed-loop ecosystem of “Demand-Driven Innovation” demonstrates benefit’s ability to focus on the core benefits of products by starting from users’ pain points then feeding back technological improvements into scientific research.

At the forum banquet, eefit’s Founder and Chairman Prof. Nick Wang remarked, “We are honoured, looking back on our eight-year partnership between eefit and the research laboratory. This period of collaboration with deep integration of industry, academia and research has not only pioneered groundbreaking research but also produced fruitful scientific and technological achievements.” He emphasized that eefit has always been “user demand-oriented” at its core, by first verifying the value of technology through market research and then extending the application boundaries with the help of prominent scientific researchers to achieve a seamless connection “from lab to real life”.

The Future is Here: eefit’s Multi-dimensional Layout is Leading a New Era of Far Infrared Healthcare Technology

eefit’s future development focuses on three strategic directions: In terms of scaling technological capabilities, they will continue to increase their investment on R&D and explore new boundaries of far infrared technology applications in more areas that impact human health; In terms of advancing global collaboration, they will strengthen partnerships with notable international scientific research institutions and accelerate the process of global adoption; In the field of inclusive health accessibility, they will popularize home healthcare solutions through verified consumer-level healthcare products such as EEFit Lite, Chi Vitaliser, and Luminous Energy Helmet; and they will continue to pioneer the extension of far infrared technology in the field of health supplements, building an all-encompassing health management system of “External healthcare devices + Internal balancing nutrition”.

As a leading energy healthcare technology company in Hong Kong, eefit’s all-encompassing health management system has been universally recognized by respected international scientists. Leveraging their pioneering edge in commercialisation and the ability to transform based on scientific research, eefit will continue to spearhead global innovation of far infrared healthcare technology, ensuring the benefits of science-backed wellness reach everyone.

