BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Cloud 11 announces its readiness to become Asia’s new creative destination. Backed by the region’s most comprehensive creative ecosystem – spanning production studios, creative facilities, a creative park, and hands-on courses, workshop, and training for creators, Cloud 11 now forges solid collaborations with 30 nationally and internationally recognized partners. These include the New York Film Academy, CJ ENM, prominent organizations in the film and content industry, as well as SM True, 88rising and 1500 Sound Academy from the music and entertainment sectors. Scheduled to open late this year, Cloud 11 in collaboration with its partners aim to drive, empower, and elevate the Thai creative industry to the global stage.

Mr. Onza Janyaprasert, Chief Executive Officer, Project Development of Cloud 11​, said, “We see a growing number of talented Thai creatives gaining international recognition. However, at the same time, the industry remains fragmented with opportunities to strengthen collaboration and infrastructure.”

“Cloud 11 was born from a clear vision – to empower creators and drive the growth of Thailand’s creative industry. More than just a property project, Cloud 11 is now emerging as the region’s most comprehensive content hub. It offers not only space, infrastructure, and world-class facilities, but also a dynamic ecosystem that connects creators of all levels, from emerging talents to established professionals. Currently, Cloud 11 is over 90% complete and on track for soft opening by the end of this year.”

Mr. Paul Sirisant, Chief Executive Officer of Cloud 11​, said, “Cloud 11 is visualizing the ‘Creator Commerce’ concept, by positioning itself as both a creative space and a commercial platform where creators can bring their ideas to life and grow them into revenue-generating ventures. Our comprehensive creative facilities will support them in every stage, from upstream to downstream, all in one place. Today marks another important milestone for us as we officially announce partnerships with over 30 leading Thai and international organizations from various industries. These include renowned names in film and content production such as the New York Film Academy, CJ ENM, Unformat Studio, T&B Media Global, and Beartai; music and entertainment powerhouses like SM True, The Black Sea, 88rising, 1500 Sound Academy, Kantana Sound, and Cat Radio; as well as cultural and art institutions like Bangkok Kunsthalle and Documentary Club. We also partner with creator-focused and creative community organizations such as THE LEMON SHOT, Online Station, Floc, and Soho House.”

“Notably, the New York Film Academy - a world-renowned institution in acting, film, and creative media arts - and the globally respected 1500 Sound Academy will each launch their first academy in Southeast Asia at Cloud 11. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bringing Thailand’s film and music industries to the next level,“ Mr. Paul added.

Mr. James Fauntleroy, the singer-songwriter who has won four Grammy Awards and a co-founder of 1500 Sound Academy, said about his institute’s decision to partner with Cloud 11 that, “People are at the heart of the creative industry, and creativity flows within everyone. The best place for artists is where their creativity is not only welcomed but also actively nurtured to reach its full potential. I believe Cloud 11’s creative ecosystem will be a launchpad for the next generation, empowering young talents to become key forces in not just Thailand’s but also the world’s music scene. Here, creativity knows no limits. This collaboration is more than just the opening of an academy; it is the laying of long-term foundations for building the ‘human capital’ of the future.”

Mr. Michael Young, President and CEO of New York Film Academy, said about his institute’s partnership with Cloud 11, which will host his institute’s first training and workshop in Southeast Asia, “The New York Film Academy is committed to making film education accessible to students around the world. We chose to launch our first academy in Southeast Asia at Cloud 11 because it not only offers world-class studios, modern equipment, and cutting-edge film technology, but also shares our vision of empowering the next generation of creators through access to meaningful learning and development opportunities. We truly hope that this collaboration will help unlock creative potential and provide a platform for emerging creators in the region to express their perspectives, cultures, and identities—through the language of film—to audiences around the world.”