F88 earns Gold Level Certification for Client Protection

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 July 2025 - F88, a pioneer in Việt Nam’s alternative finance sector, has once again affirmed its leadership position by being awarded the Gold Level Certification for Client Protection by M-CRIL.

This marks the third time F88 has received this prestigious honour since 2019, and the second consecutive year it has achieved the highest possible rating. The achievement highlights F88’s deep and ongoing commitment to building a transparent, sustainable financial ecosystem that puts customers first.

Issued by M-CRIL and developed in collaboration with globally recognised organisations Cerise+SPTF, the Client Protection Certification (CPC) is one of the most comprehensive and demanding assessments in the financial services sector. It evaluates how well institutions uphold international standards in client protection, requiring excellence in areas ranging from product design and customer communication to data security and corporate governance.

F88’s Compliance with M-CRIL Principles

To achieve Gold Certification, financial institutions must comply with eight standards, 26 essential practices and over 128 indicators, meeting a minimum compliance rate of 95 per cent and avoiding any disqualifying breaches. F88 surpassed these benchmarks with an impressive 98.3 per cent compliance score, demonstrating the strength of its internal systems and customer-first strategy.

This success is not accidental. It stems from a clearly defined and responsibly executed development strategy focused on customer needs and protection. By creating tailored financial solutions to ensure better access to capital and standardising all product information with transparent, easy-to-understand language, F88 has embedded customer care into every step of its operations. The company also commits to a responsible pricing policy, ensuring interest rates and fees are fairly determined and reflective of the services provided.

Data protection remains a top priority at F88. Customer data is collected only with explicit consent, securely stored and managed under strict internal controls. This information is then used to fairly assess creditworthiness, helping minimise financial risk for both parties while avoiding over-indebtedness for the customer.

Throughout its operations, F88 consistently upholds fairness and integrity. Customers from all backgrounds, including vulnerable groups, receive equal access to financial services. The company adheres to a core principle of ‘do no harm’, ensuring that all decisions — from product offerings to debt restructuring — are made with the customer’s best interest in mind.

F88 has also developed a robust, multi-channel feedback and complaint resolution mechanism that allows customers to express concerns easily and expect swift resolution. The company currently resolves over 99 per cent of complaints within 30 days, a figure that reflects not only operational efficiency, but also a strong culture of listening and learning.

Underpinning all of this is F88’s solid governance structure. With clear internal policies, a strong credit risk management framework and ongoing ethics training for its staff, the company ensures that its team consistently delivers responsible and professional service.

Real impact: Earning customer trust and loyalty

The impact of these efforts is evident in F88’s performance. In the first half of 2025, the company reported a Net Promoter Score of 73 per cent, with over half of its customers returning for additional services — clear signs of growing trust and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the milestone, Chairman and CEO of F88 Phùng Anh Tuấn said: “A company like F88 cannot grow sustainably by abandoning its social mission in pursuit of short-term profit. Our goal is to grow along with our customers, not to trap them in debt.”

Reinforcing market position and investor confidence

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for F88. Having recently become a public company and progressing toward listing on the UpCOM exchange, the Gold Certification strengthens its position in the eyes of investors and partners. For stakeholders who value Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, it sends a powerful message: F88 is a transparent, ethical and socially responsible business — an organisation that balances profitability with purpose and offers a sound investment opportunity.

M-CRIL is a global leader in rating financial institutions and works with investment support from the Asian Development Bank. Through its work, M-CRIL reduces risks for financial entities while encouraging micro and small businesses to adopt best practices.

https://f88.vn/english

Hashtag: #F88

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.