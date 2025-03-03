$!FBS Celebrates 16 Years with an Adventurous Birthday Quest

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - FBS, a leading global broker, is marking its 16th anniversary with a special campaign — FBS Birthday Quest. Over the past 16 years, FBS has been on an incredible journey alongside its clients. Now, as a way to give back, the company invites traders to celebrate the next chapter by joining an exciting quest full of rewards.

From March 3 to March 30, 2025, traders can complete tasks, earn gems, and unlock exclusive rewards, including cutting-edge gadgets, real gold, VIP experiences, and even a luxury car of their choice.

The FBS Birthday Quest turns everyday trading into an engaging journey where traders collect gems by completing tasks. These tasks include one-time core tasks, daily challenges, and experience-based achievements. As traders progress, they unlock milestone rewards — there is no need to exchange points or redeem rewards manually.

Every FBS client is automatically enrolled in the FBS Birthday Quest, making it easy to participate and start earning rewards from day one. Traders can unlock three types of rewards — online rewards, tangible rewards, and experience rewards, including:

--> FBS-branded clothes and accessories.

--> VIP trading analytics and cashback bonuses.

--> Wireless earbuds (AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro).

--> A smartphone (iPhone 16 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra).

--> A laptop of their choice + a year of TradingView Premium.

--> Gold — 100g.

--> A car of their choice — clients can choose their dream car.

--> A trip to any destination — FBS will cover expenses for a trip for two, including flights, visas, and accommodations.

--> Event ticket — clients can choose anything they want to visit — from a concert of their favorite band to a top sporting event anywhere in the world.

The FBS Birthday Quest is available exclusively on real trading accounts, with progress tracked directly in the client’s profile — in the Promotions section of the Trader Area and the FBS app. Traders can follow their journey, see their unlocked rewards, and continue completing tasks to maximize their benefits.

Join the adventure and celebrate 16 years of FBS with incredible rewards!

For more details, visit FBS.com.

Disclaimer: Limitations apply. Please review the full terms and conditions before participating.

