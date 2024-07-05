Feastables Chocolate By YouTuber Mr Beast Now In Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 July 2024 - Feastables, the chocolate brand by popular American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, which has become a worldwide sensation, is now available in Singapore. Known for his larger-than-life stunts, generous giveaways, and a whopping 291 million followers on YouTube, MrBeast has channelled his passion for creating joy and excitement into Feastables, a brand dedicated to delivering ‘the best-tasFeastables introduced its new packaging and formula in February 2024, offering chocolates in three delectable flavours, Milk Chocolate, Milk Crunch, and Peanut Butter. With MrBeast’s mission to create the world’s best-tasting chocolate, this new formula highlights his dedication to quality and enjoyment, delivering a rich and indulgent taste. Additionally, the introduction of a new breakable bar format makes Feastables more convenient and perfect for sharing, inviting everyone to enjoy the irresistible flavours of Feastables together.

Since entering the Singapore market early this year with the help of MAMABOX, the official Singapore distributor of Feastables, Feastables has quickly established itself as a beloved brand of chocolate snacks. Available in vending machines islandwide as well as in leading physical stores such as 7‑Eleven, FairPrice, Sheng Siong, and Cheers, and popular online platforms like Lazada, Shopee, Qoo10, and RedMart, Feastables has cemented its status as a beloved local favourite. To cater to the growing regional demand of the exceptionally popular chocolates, an exclusive Feastables kiosk will soon be launched at Jewel Changi Airport, opposite Shaw Theatre. For those not visiting Singapore any time soon, Feastables can be purchased online and the chocolates will be shipped right to your doorsteps.ting chocolate on earth’.