FJ SafeSpace and uHoo Partner to Deliver Premium Air Quality Monitoring Solutions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2024 - FJ SafeSpace proudly announces its new air quality monitoring solution, developed through a partnership with uHoo, aptly dubbed as the Smart Air Monitor . The Smart Air Monitor provides a comprehensive air quality monitoring system equipped with 13 environmental sensors and a virus index, addressing common workplace concerns such as employee lethargy and increased sick leave. These advanced sensors deliver clear insights into the workplace environment, ensuring businesses can make informed decisions to enhance employee well-being and productivity.

Designed for seamless integration, the Smart Air Monitor is certified by the Singapore Green Building Council and syncs effortlessly with any software or existing Building Management System. This integration ensures a cleaner, healthier environment without the hassle of complex tech upgrades. Users can manage the indoor air quality (IAQ) across all locations with a centralized dashboard, easily identifying areas needing immediate attention and addressing critical issues promptly. With real-time data provided by the Smart Air Monitor, intelligent heating, ventilation & air conditioning adjustments can be made, optimizing energy efficiency, reducing costs for businesses while at the same time assisting them in reaching their sustainability goals. By improving indoor air quality, businesses can boost occupant health and productivity, creating a fresher, healthier environment.

The robust data logging and automated reporting features of the Smart Air Monitor also assists with the building certification process, ensuring ongoing monitoring meets and exceeds compliance standards. Businesses can set, track, and achieve sustainability objectives with actionable insights, reducing their carbon footprint and building brand equity. Building certifications include BCA GREEN MARK, Breeam, LEED, WELL and others.

With the importance of indoor air quality, this device is suitable for a wide range of industries. From building contractors and M&E consultants who wish to include advanced air quality monitoring in their offerings, Property and facility managers from large companies who wish to elevate brand and tenant satisfaction with healthier workspaces, Educational institutions, healthcare facilities, business owners, hospitality industry professionals, health and safety officers, and sustainability managers will all benefit from the comprehensive air quality insights that Fj Safespace & uHoo can provide.

To find out more on what FJ SafeSpace has to offer, please contact +65 9738 0302

