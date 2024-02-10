Companion for everyday life

THE Xiaomi Watch 2 offers a blend of style, functionality and affordability, making it an appealing choice for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

Design and build quality

This watch has a modern and sleek design, featuring a 1.43-inch Amoled display housed in an aluminium alloy middle frame. The display is vibrant and sharp with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 326 PPI.

With brightness levels reaching up to 600 nits, the watch remains legible even in bright sunlight. Users can choose from a variety of straps, including black and grey TPU straps, a pine green TPU strap, a white leather strap and a recycled braided strap. This versatility allows for personalisation to match different styles and occasions.

Designed to fit a wide range of wrist sizes from 140 to 210mm, the Xiaomi Watch 2 ensures comfort for prolonged wear. Weighing just 36.8g without the strap, it is lightweight and unobtrusive.

The 5ATM water resistance rating means it can withstand splashes and can be worn while swimming, adding to its practicality.

Display and user interface

The Amoled display is a standout feature, offering vivid colours and deep blacks that enhance the overall user experience. Navigating through the watch’s interface is smooth and intuitive, thanks to its responsive touch controls and well-organised menu layout.

The watch’s interface is easy to use, even for those new to smartwatches. Notifications are displayed and the touch responsiveness ensures quick access to apps and settings. The watch faces can be customised to display essential information at a glance, improving usability.

Performance and battery life

Equipped with a range of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, barometer and optical heart rate sensor, the Xiaomi Watch 2 provides accurate tracking of various activities. The dual-band GNSS ensures precise location tracking for outdoor activities like running and cycling.

The 495mAh battery delivers up to 65 hours of usage on a single charge, making it suitable for extended use without frequent recharging. The magnetic charging system is convenient and easy to use, ensuring the watch is ready to go with minimal downtime.

Connectivity and compatibility

With support for 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2, the Xiaomi Watch 2 maintains stable and reliable connections with smartphones and other devices. This ensures that notifications, calls and data synchronisation occur smoothly, improving the overall user experience.

The watch is compatible with a wide range of devices, ensuring that users can easily integrate it into their existing tech ecosystem. Whether paired with an Android or iOS device, the Xiaomi Watch 2 offers a smooth and cohesive experience.

Health and fitness features

The Xiaomi Watch 2 excels in health and fitness tracking, offering features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and activity tracking. The optical heart rate sensor provides real-time data, helping users maintain optimal health.

The inclusion of a barometer and electronic compass enhances the functionality for outdoor enthusiasts, providing additional data points for various activities.

Users can set fitness goals and track their progress through the watch’s intuitive app, receiving motivational alerts and reminders to stay active. The watch also offers guided breathing exercises, promoting mindfulness and stress reduction.

Well-rounded smartwatch

The Xiaomi Watch 2 stands out as a well-rounded smartwatch that offers an impressive set of features at an affordable price point. Its sleek design, health-tracking capabilities and impressive battery life make it an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish wearable.

While there are more advanced smartwatches available, the Xiaomi Watch 2 strikes a perfect balance between functionality and cost, making it an ideal option for both tech-savvy individuals and casual users alike.