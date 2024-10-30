For You Education Students Soar to Excellent Heights in IB Examinations, Vastly Outperforming Global Benchmarks

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 – For You Education (”For You”, or the “Centre”), a distinguished tutorial centre and the best IB tutor in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the remarkable performance of its students in the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (IBDP) examinations. This sterling achievement underscores the Centre’s unwavering commitment to empowering students to reach the zenith of their academic potential.

In the 2023 IB results, 50% of For You Education students attained the esteemed higher IB points, scoring between 43-45 out of a maximum of 45 points. Furthermore, the exemplary average total IB points scored by For You Education students stood at an impressive 39.7 (max. total points for each candidate is 45), significantly outpacing the global average of 30.24 and the Hong Kong mean of 36.4. The IBDP is an internationally recognised curriculum widely accepted by universities worldwide. Its renowned international recognition was recently further solidified by the esteemed American Council on Education (ACE), which recommended that U.S. colleges and universities award university credit for IB Standard Level subjects, underscoring the programme’s academic rigour and prestige.

For You’s holistic approach to IB preparation encompasses private IB tuition, meticulous guidance in navigating the IA (Internal Assessment), EE (Extended Essay), and TOK (Theory of Knowledge), along with a multifaceted approach that seamlessly aligns with the IB’s emphasis on fostering well-rounded excellence, personal growth, and social development, empowering students to elevate their academic aspirations to new heights and equipping them for triumphant trajectories in university with standout admissions to renowned institutions across a diverse range of disciplines. Among the notable achievements, one of For You’s previous students has been accepted into the prestigious Economics program at the University of Chicago. Another has earned a place in the highly competitive Medicine programs at both the University of Hong Kong and the University of Toronto. Additionally, one has enrolled on the Engineering program at Imperial College London, and another student has been admitted to the Business program at the University of Melbourne.

“We are truly humbled and overjoyed to witness the outstanding triumphs of our students in the IB examinations,“ remarked Mr. Terry, the Director of For You Education. “This unparalleled success is a direct reflection of the unwavering dedication of our highly experienced and knowledgeable IB tutors, as well as the personalised attention and comprehensive curriculum support we steadfastly provide to our students. For You strives to provide the most exceptional quality of education and to empower our students to become globally-minded, lifelong learners. We will continue to innovate and refine our teaching methodologies to remain at the vanguard of educational excellence,“ added Centre Directors Mr. Johnny and Mr. Leo.

In addition to its acclaimed IB tutoring services, For You Education offers a diverse array of academic programmes with top-notched examination preparation guidelines and supports, including IGCSE, General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (GCE A Levels), International Advanced Levels (IAL), IELTS, and HKDSE, solidifying its reputation as a trusted and preeminent choice for students in Hong Kong and the surrounding region.

About For You Education

Established in 2013 within the vibrant Causeway Bay district, For You Education has steadfastly continued to deliver exceptional teaching services to students hailing from Hong Kong’s most esteemed international and local schools. Upholding the highest standards of pedagogical efficiency, our classes are primarily offered in one-on-one or small group settings, enabling each student to receive the focused attention and personalized support necessary to meet their unique academic needs. In addition to comprehensive curriculum-based instruction, For You Education also boasts extensive expertise in preparing students for a diverse array of prestigious international examinations, including the IGCSE, IB, GCE, and SAT. From providing guidance on vital components such as the IA, EE, TOK, and IOC, to cultivating well-rounded academic excellence, the Center remains unwavering in its commitment to empowering students to reach their full potential.

