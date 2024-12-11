Fostering Indigenous Language-Friendly Environments! United for the Preservation of Austronesian Languages in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2024 - The 2024 Austronesian Languages Revitalization Forum, organized by Taiwan’s Indigenous Languages Research and Development Foundation (ILRDF), centers on the theme of “Building Indigenous Language-Friendly Environments.” At the forum, representatives from various countries discussed strategies and measures to promote indigenous language-friendly environments, enhance language education, and encourage community involvement, all with the goal of raising societal awareness of indigenous languages and Austronesian cultures. Chairman Mayaw·Kumud of the ILRDF highlighted that the Austronesian languages spoken by the indigenous peoples in Taiwan and across the Pacific boast rich cultural resources. However, many of these Austronesian languages are struggling with a gradual death in the face of globalization and modernization.

This forum reflects a deep commitment to the sustainable development of Austronesian languages and cultures. Through international exchange, delegates, experts, and scholars from around the world shared successful experiences and explored effective language revitalization strategies. In addition, many participants delivered their speeches in their native languages. Meanwhile, to ensure understanding among those from different linguistic backgrounds, ILRDF arranged for simultaneous interpretation and live-streaming services in seven languages: Mandarin, English, Amis, Paiwan, Atayal, Bunun, and Sediq. This fully demonstrated the linguistic diversity and autonomy of Austronesian languages.

During the forum, local scholars and international experts, including members from New Zealand’s Te Mātāwai, an organization for Maori language revitalization, discussed strategies and measures for fostering indigenous language-friendly environments. The dialogue fostered connections and exchanges across islands. Furthermore, as the forum amplifies the influence of Austronesian languages, domestic and international partnerships are established to jointly promote language preservation and transmission.