Senior citizen detained over fatal crash in Selama

IPOH: A senior citizen has been detained in connection with a fatal crash at Kilometre 0.6, Jalan Wan Razali, near Selama, on Sunday.

Selama District Police chief Supt Sarudin Samah said the 76-year-old man was arrested to assist in the investigation under Section 28A of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“However, the suspect has been released on police bail due to his advanced age and health issues. The case has been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP),“ he said in a statement today.

Sarudin added that police received information about the accident at 9.35 am on Sunday, involving a motorcycle ridden by a 45-year-old woman. She reportedly lost control, fell onto the road, and was unconscious.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“Further investigations revealed traces of foreign vehicle paint on the victim’s motorcycle, leading police to suspect the involvement of another vehicle.

“Closed-circuit camera footage from premises near the scene showed a Perodua Viva car cutting in and brushing against the victim’s motorcycle, causing her to fall. The suspect left the scene without filing a police report,“ he said.