G-AsiaPacific aims to Elevate Malaysia as a Regional Digital Transformation Leader Leveraging New AWS Region

SUBANG JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 September 2024 - G-AsiaPacific, subsidiary of K-One Technology Berhad, recently crowned the AWS Partner of the Year Malaysia 2024, celebrates the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Region, a strategic move that positions Malaysia as a key digital transformation hub in Asia.

Malaysia: The Emerging Digital Transformation Hub

The establishment of the AWS Region in Malaysia underscores the country’s growing significance in the global technology landscape. By bringing world-class cloud infrastructure closer to developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations, will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from AWS data centres located in Malaysia. G-AsiaPacific is proud to be an AWS Advanced Tier Partner to continue to empower local enterprises and public sector organisations to leverage advanced cloud technologies effectively.

“Malaysia is poised to become a leader in the digital landscape within ASEAN, and the launch of the new AWS Region plays a critical role in that journey,” said Mark Goh, CEO and Co-founder of G-AsiaPacific. “By providing businesses such as retail and manufacturing, logistics, automotive, healthcare with access to the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud while meeting data residency preferences, we are facilitating faster and more efficient adoption of cloud technologies across industries. This is a significant step towards realising Malaysia’s vision of becoming a regional digital economy powerhouse.”

Catalyzing Growth and Innovation

The new AWS Region in Malaysia will offer Malaysian businesses, from startups, small and medium sized businesses to large enterprises, as well as government and public sector organisations the ability to innovate at scale, reduce latency, and meet data residency preferences. G-AsiaPacific is uniquely positioned to help organisations capitalise on these new opportunities through its deep expertise in AWS services and cloud advisory capabilities. For instance, by optimising the e-commerce platform of leading Malaysian retailer Padini, G-AsiaPacific ensured seamless online shopping experiences, even during peak sales periods. This is just one example of how businesses can benefit from the local presence of AWS infrastructure, enabling faster data processing and cost-effective scalability.

TF Value Mart, one of the largest retail chains in Malaysia, managed to save 35 percent on infrastructure costs by migrating to AWS in 2018 under G-AsiaPacific’s recommendation. They have implemented enterprise resource planning (ERP), backup and disaster recovery solutions to achieve high availability and stability that offers seamless operations and business continuity. To maintain a smooth user experience for its employees, TF Value-Mart has upgraded most of its virtual machines to Amazon EC2 R5 Instances, which are memory optimised for accelerated performance.

G-AsiaPacific also provides readily deployable and cost-effective software as a service (SaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. They design and implement internet of things (IoT) solutions to gain real-time insights and improve operational efficiency.

Stay updated as G-AsiaPacific and AWS continue to explore the potential of the new AWS Region in Malaysia, driving innovation and digital transformation across ASEAN.

About G-AsiaPacific

G-AsiaPacific, headquartered in Malaysia with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore, is a leading cloud solutions provider and recognized as the 2024 AWS Partner of the Year Malaysia. Specialising in cloud advisory and migration services, G-AsiaPacific enables businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals through innovative, customised cloud solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer success, G-AsiaPacific is driving the future of cloud technology across Malaysia and the ASEAN region.

The launch of the new AWS region in Malaysia aligns with G-AsiaPacific’s mission to empower businesses across the ASEAN region to embrace digital transformation. This expansion creates a strong foundation for innovation and collaboration, enabling businesses to compete on a global scale.

For 10 years, G-AsiaPacific has helped Malaysian customers across various sectors including enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and startups, to embark on successful cloud journeys.