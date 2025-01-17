$!Galaxy Macau Celebrates 34 Awards, Continuing Its Ongoing Legacy of Luxury in Tourism and Leisure

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2025 - As the world step into 2025, Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort (hereafter referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), has proudly announced that hotels, restaurants, bars, and spas within Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have received a total of 34 prestigious awards in the past three months, reflecting their excellence in both Chinese and international rankings. This achievement showcases the extraordinary allure of Asia’s leading integrated resort destination and further reinforces Macau’s status as a “World Center for Tourism and Leisure.”



Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, stated, “We are truly honored that Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have garnered such esteemed recognition. These awards are a testament to our team’s commitment to exceptional facilities, professional service, and luxurious experiences. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all team members for their commitment, and passion. As we begin 2025, we will continue to pursue excellence with our ‘Asian Heart’ service philosophy, delivering unparalleled luxury experiences to global travelers.”