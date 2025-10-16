$!Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu; Returns with a Stellar Line-up of Chefs to Illuminate Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu returns to Galaxy Macau from November 14 to 15, once again celebrating the extraordinary artistry of gastronomy with a meticulously curated international ensemble of award-winning chefs recognised by distinguished lists such as the Michelin Guide, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, and Tatler Best – each known for pushing culinary boundaries and redefining food as an art form, cementing Galaxy Macau as the unrivalled stage for the gala. Tickets for one of the city’s most anticipated culinary celebrations are on sale now.

This year’s event features an unprecedented tasting journey across three sessions: dinner on the first day, followed by lunch and dinner on the second. Inspired by the elements of Ocean, Sky, and Land, the menu will weave together flavours, textures, ingredients, and atmospheres drawn from each dimension.

At this year’s gala – a cornerstone gastronomic event across the region since its inaugural edition in 2023 – guests can expect bold, imaginative and exquisite creations by 11 remarkable culinary masters across the region.