Galaxy Macau Shines Bright in Awards Season – Garnering Best in Class Recognition

The new Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Feng Wei Ju, and The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge have been recognized as best in class by a raft of industry-leading awards

Interior design star Ms. Joyce Wang (second from the right) and the Joyce Wang Studio team, with Mr. Troy Hickox, Head of Hotels & Lifestyle Development of Galaxy Entertainment Group (second from the left) and Ms. Olivia Toth, Assistant Senior Vice President of Marketing Partnership of Galaxy Entertainment Group (first from the left), accepting the "Best New Hotel Bar Design" award at the "Vogue Living Design Awards," for the newly minted Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau .

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2024 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resorts (referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), is proud to announce that its dining establishments and bars have added to an impressive collection of accolades. Scooping up five best-in-class awards, Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the world’s first speakeasy concept, has garnered the “Best New Hotel Bar Design” award at this year’s “VOGUE LIVING DESIGN AWARDS” for the bar’s standout interiors, which are the brainchild of homegrown design icon, Joyce Wang.

Securing their place in the inaugural “Tatler Best 2024: Best Bars Asia”, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge has cemented its spot as one of the region’s superlative drinking establishments. Gaining further traction in the “Tatler Best 2024: Best Restaurants Asia” rankings, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, a culinary powerhouse holding a Michelin star for nine consecutive years and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide - One Diamond in 2024, cements its status recognition.

Monica Yao, Assistant Senior Vice President – Premium Customer Services, Integrated Resort Service of Galaxy Entertainment Group accepted the award for 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau, which, along with The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge has been recognized in the inaugural “Tatler Best 2024: Asia Best 100 Bars and Restaurants” awards.

The global benchmark in gastronomy awards, La Liste has unveiled its Top 1000 ranking of the World’s Best Restaurants. Both 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Feng Wei Ju – StarWorld Hotel’s famed two-Michelin-starred restaurant for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond 2024, proudly feature in the 2025 rankings, based on a comprehensive compilation of thousands of publications, guidebooks, and online reviews, providing the best restaurant and hotel selections for customers worldwide.

$!Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, which have long been the favorites of global food enthusiasts, frequently appearing on the world’s leading culinary awards lists.
Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, which have long been the favorites of global food enthusiasts, frequently appearing on the world’s leading culinary awards lists.

The awards re-affirm Galaxy Macau’s standing at the pinnacle of luxury hospitality, marking the integrated resort’s status as the city’s leading destination for experiential gastronomy.

