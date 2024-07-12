Galaxy Macau Shines Bright in Awards Season – Garnering Best in Class Recognition

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2024 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resorts (referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), is proud to announce that its dining establishments and bars have added to an impressive collection of accolades. Scooping up five best-in-class awards, Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the world’s first speakeasy concept, has garnered the “Best New Hotel Bar Design” award at this year’s “VOGUE LIVING DESIGN AWARDS” for the bar’s standout interiors, which are the brainchild of homegrown design icon, Joyce Wang.

Securing their place in the inaugural “Tatler Best 2024: Best Bars Asia”, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge has cemented its spot as one of the region’s superlative drinking establishments. Gaining further traction in the “Tatler Best 2024: Best Restaurants Asia” rankings, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, a culinary powerhouse holding a Michelin star for nine consecutive years and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide - One Diamond in 2024, cements its status recognition.