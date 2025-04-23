Galaxy Macau™ Teamed Up with SCMP Live to Spark Ideas and Innovation by Presenting the Capital Insights Forum

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ partnered with South China Morning Post Live (SCMP Live) to jointly present the ground-breaking Capital Insights Forum: Transforming Wealth Strategies in a New Era for Chinese Investors, which took place to a packed curated audience on April 16 at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). In an era marked by rapid shifts in geopolitics, economics, and technology, for today’s investors, identifying the hottest investment opportunities and staying ahead of emerging trends is more crucial than ever. The forum exclusively brought together ten of China’s leading investment experts, industry leaders, and visionary thinkers to explore five key landscapes navigating the future of wealth, with a global lens. From AI and digital assets to art and clean energy, speakers delivered forward-looking perspectives and actionable strategies.

The forum opened with a macroeconomic outlook, with lauded Managing Editor, Business and Projects at South China Morning Post Eugene Tang, joined on stage by Joe Ngai, Senior Partner and Chairman - Greater China, McKinsey & Company. Together, they set the stage in a fascinating discussion that explored how global monetary dynamics and geopolitical realignments are driving new investment trends and unlocking fresh opportunities.

The spotlight then turned to the evolving technology investment landscape, with Andy Wong, Head of Innovation and Technology at Invest Hong Kong, and Fred Li, Managing Director at Gobi Partners, sharing extensive insights into how the rapid rise of AI is shifting Chinese consumer behaviors and transforming traditional industries. Their session provided valuable visions for investors to catch emerging opportunities in the dynamic tech market.

Then, in a session focused on digital innovation, Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus; Senior Vice President and Group Head of Business Development at Bullish, joined Christina Pantin, Senior Production Editor at SCMP Plus, for a fascinating conversation about demystifying and navigating the crypto world. They offered a clear framework for understanding the evolving logic of asset allocation in this exciting emerging space and what potentially lies ahead.

Shifting to traditional and emerging bricks and mortar investments, Elaine C Kwok, the respected Independent Art Consultant and Auctioneer, and Andy Hei, Founder and Co-chairman at Fine Art Asia, explored the revolution in digital art sales to the shifting preferences of a new generation of collectors. Their discussion demystified key trends in art investment, offering practical strategies for navigating this complex and rewarding market.

The final session addressed the critical topic of sustainability. Professor Christine Loh, Chief Development Strategist, Institute for the Environment, HKUST, and Ee Sin Tan, Partner at Ernst & Young, explored the burgeoning landscape of clean energy, analyzing policy incentives and the vast investment potential arising from China’s ambitious commitment to renewable energy targets.

Building on the success of the Parents’ Talk organized by Galaxy Macau and SCMP Learn, which sparked engaging discussions in March, the Capital Investment Forum represented an extension of the initiatives presented in challenging times for the investment sector. Looking ahead, Galaxy Macau remains committed to hosting high-level conferences with thought-leaders such as SCMP, aiming to bring the conversation with leading global speakers to Macau and the Greater Bay Area. Additionally, this landmark partnership with SCMP continues to enhance Galaxy Macau’s role in promoting world-class dialogues and cultural exchange, while ushering in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau.