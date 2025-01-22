Galaxy Macau Welcomes the Spring Festival with the Boom and Bloom Exhibition

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 - Today, Galaxy Entertainment Group (”GEG”) proudly unveiled the Boom and Bloom Exhibition, which has transformed the GalaxyArt, located within Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxurious integrated resort (Galaxy Macau), into an artistic paradise. The exhibition brings together leading artistic talents from the Greater Bay Area and exclusively debuts the collaborative creations of two iconic IPs by Shenzhen based artist Ray Chan and Macau based artist Sanchia Lau. Curated by renowned Hong Kong art advocate Gary Mok, this vibrant art journey seamlessly blends creativity with Chinese cultural traditions, offering blessings of prosperity and joy for the festive season.

This exhibition is supported by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Macao Government Tourism Office. The opening ceremony was graced by Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Ms. Jennifer Si Tou, Head of Tourism Product and Events Department of the Macao Government Tourism Office. Also, in attendance were curator Mr. Gary Mok, Shenzhen based artist Ray Chan, and Macau based artist, Macau Cultural Ambassador Sanchia Lau, Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group (”GEG”) and Ms. Hazel Wong, Executive Vice President of Retail of GEG, celebrating together the launching of the remarkable exhibition. Adding to the day’s festivities, the artists hosted an engaging workshop with students from local universities, sharing not only their creative concepts and inspirations but also their IP’s collaborations across different fields.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Hazel Wong remarked: “Through our ongoing commitment to promoting local Macau talents and introducing international artists, GalaxyArt strives to foster cultural and artistic innovation and exchange within the Greater Bay Area through our ‘Culture + Art’ initiatives. The Boom and Bloom Exhibition showcases the creativity of a new generation of artists from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. In this auspicious time of renewal, we are thrilled to present this extraordinary artistic journey of Chinese culture, offering Macau locals and global visitors alike an inspiring start to 2025”.

As the Chinese New Year approaches, The Boom and Bloom Exhibition emerges as a highlight of Galaxy Macau’s New Year celebrations. Curator Gary Mok has creatively transformed the 6,500-square-foot GalaxyArt into a traditional Chinese garden, complete with signature architectural features, vibrant plants, and colorful blooms. This serene and meandering landscape serves as the backdrop for the debut collaboration between Sanchia Lau’s Wishing Doll and Ray Chan’s Shake Money Tree.