Golden Bull Award 2025 Winners Revealed

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - These are high-performing companies and trailblazers. This year’s winners are leading the way through innovation, from adopting AI and strengthening cybersecurity to integrating ESG values into their core operations. They show us that profitability and purpose can, and should, go hand in hand.

Recent data from SME Corp Malaysia backs this up. According to its latest performance report, over half (55.6%) of Malaysian SMEs are prioritising innovation, nearly 40% are forming strategic alliances, and a third are actively pursuing international markets. These are dynamic, forward-looking businesses shaping the future economy.

The Golden Bull Award goes beyond celebrating success to enabling growth. As 80.7% of SMEs ramp up marketing efforts and 64.5% plan to scale their operations, the Award opens doors, connecting ambitious businesses with the networks, platforms, and partnerships they need to thrive.

Organised by Business Media International with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) since 2003, the Golden Bull Award stands as Asia’s longest-running and most respected recognition platform for SMEs. Its footprint spans Malaysia, Singapore, mainland China, and Taiwan, and continues to grow across the region.

This year saw a record 19% increase in nominations, to over 1,700 companies. This highlights the rising aspirations of Malaysian SMEs. With SMEs contributing 39.1% to Malaysia’s GDP in 2023 and national targets aiming for 45% by 2025, their contribution is more critical than ever.

“This year’s Golden Bull Award is a testament not just to business success, but to business evolution,“ said Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA. “Our winners reflect the best of Malaysia’s entrepreneurial spirit: resilient, bold, and future-ready. With stronger government backing, they’re will be able reach even greater heights.”

The awards span three categories:

· Emerging Bull Award,

· Outstanding Bull Award, and

· Super Golden Bull Award for elite-level achievers

A special Distinguished Bull Award was also presented to ten outstanding businesses that have previously won and continued to grow and expand their reach.

Throughout the selection process, integrity and transparency remain paramount. Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor, while CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd acted as the independent credit report and data provider.

Since its founding in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has stood as a benchmark of SME excellence across Asia. With expansion into new Asia Pacific markets on the horizon for 2025, it continues to spotlight the region’s most inspiring business stories.

Ready to be inspired? Explore the full list of winners and learn more at https://goldenbullaward.asia/

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2025 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY

1. Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

2. Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd

3. Golden Destinations

4. Hong Seng Power Sdn Bhd

5. Master-Pack Group Berhad

6. OSADI Commercial Supplies Sdn Bhd

7. Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd

8. Saint-Gobain Malaysia Sdn Bhd

9. Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd

10. Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd

11. ST Rosyam Mart Sdn Bhd

12. Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad

13. Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd

14. Terberg Tractors Malaysia Sdn Bhd

15. Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd

OUTSTANDING BULL AWARD

1. Adamas Contracts Sdn Bhd

2. AESD International (M) Sdn Bhd

3. Akaido Marketing Sdn Bhd

4. Alam-Con Sdn Bhd

5. Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd

6. Altus Oil & Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd

7. Aluspace Sdn Bhd

8. Animal Medical Centre Sdn Bhd

9. ATEK Technology Sdn Bhd

10. Benz Auto Service (M) Sdn Bhd

11. BP Chiropractic Sdn Bhd

12. Cangkat Bayu Maju Sdn Bhd

13. Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd

14. Cert Academy Sdn Bhd

15. CID Realtors Sdn Bhd

16. Contacthings Solution Sdn Bhd

17. E Mark Global Trade Sdn Bhd

18. Essential Engineering Solution Sdn Bhd

19. Estream Software Sdn Bhd

20. Eternalgy Sdn Bhd

21. Evertools Industrial Supply Sdn Bhd

22. Fiskal Jitu Sdn Bhd

23. Fong Hong (M) Sdn Bhd

24. Foo Hing Dim Sum Sdn Bhd

25. Fuyu Dezain Sdn Bhd

26. Gee Seng Industrial Parts & Hoist Supply Sdn Bhd

27. GFS Technology Sdn Bhd

28. GME Greentech Sdn Bhd

29. HBT Food & Beverage Sdn Bhd

30. HFC Tech Sdn Bhd

31. Hock Lian Hin Sdn Bhd

32. Hon Engineering Sdn Bhd

33. IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd

34. Ins Tech International Sdn Bhd

35. IP Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

36. ISEP (M) Sdn Bhd

37. Itech System Engineering Sdn Bhd

38. JBR Hardware & Trading Sdn Bhd

39. Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd

40. JV Global Event Sdn Bhd

41. Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

42. KMB Resources Sdn Bhd

43. Kwang Tai Refrigerators & Electrical Sdn Bhd

44. Kymm Seng Trading (Kulim) Sdn Bhd

45. Leaderland Era Sdn Bhd

46. Lian Heng M&E Sdn Bhd

47. Liconlite Engineering Sdn Bhd

48. LifeWave (M) Sdn Bhd

49. LINGTEC Instruments Sdn Bhd

50. LM Equipment Sdn Bhd

51. LMS Education Holdings Sdn Bhd

52. M Summit Group

53. Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd

54. Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd

55. Max Star Project Management Sdn Bhd

56. MCDS Bhd

57. Ming Supply Sdn Bhd (Ming Lighting)

58. MM Network Sdn Bhd

59. Monzone Air-Conditioning Sdn Bhd

60. MR Academy International Sdn Bhd

61. Multiworld Freight (M) Sdn Bhd

62. My Flavor Food Sdn Bhd

63. Nero Chemical Sdn Bhd

64. Nursery Hong Soon Sdn Bhd

65. Ometick Tooling Sdn Bhd

66. One Union Group Sdn Bhd

67. Oxwise (M) Sdn Bhd

68. Paramount Premix Sdn Bhd

69. Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd

70. Perniagaan Yik Sing Sdn Bhd

71. PMX Delight Holding Sdn Bhd

72. Print Expert Sdn Bhd

73. Pro E Sdn Bhd

74. Pro Life Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd

75. R-Tech Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

76. Raddish Technology Sdn Bhd

77. Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd

78. REDBOX

79. Rezo Group Sdn Bhd

80. Risguard Sdn Bhd

81. Rohe Interior Sdn Bhd

82. SF Techlogis Sdn Bhd

83. Shimlen Sdn Bhd

84. Sin Soon Fa Fruits Sdn Bhd

85. SKA Transport (M) Sdn Bhd

86. SKN Industrial Supplies Sdn Bhd

87. Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd

88. SRKK Technology Sdn Bhd

89. SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

90. Straits Commnet Solutions Sdn Bhd

91. Super Power Supply (M) Sdn Bhd

92. Surian Creations Sdn Bhd

93. Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd

94. Tay Motors (M) Sdn Bhd

95. Tayopack Sdn Bhd

96. Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd

97. TIP Design (M) Sdn Bhd

98. TLH Solution (M) Sdn Bhd

99. TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd

100. TP Power (M) Sdn Bhd (TP TEC Holding Berhad)

101. UKM Pakarunding Sdn Bhd

102. VHL Logistics Sdn Bhd

103. Vision Mission Cleaning Sdn Bhd

104. Visko Industries Sdn Bhd

105. YLI Industry Sdn Bhd

106. YPS Technology Sdn Bhd

EMERGING BULL AWARD

1. ACS Project Management Sdn Bhd

2. Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd

3. ALW Technology Sdn Bhd

4. Astra Online Sdn Bhd

5. AVS Integrators Sdn Bhd

6. BENJ Design Sdn Bhd

7. Best Sewing World (M) Sdn Bhd

8. Centrionics Sdn Bhd

9. Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd

10. CPT Training Development Sdn Bhd

11. Dang Foods Trading

12. Dream Home Structural Works Sdn Bhd

13. Eaglesview Group Sdn Bhd

14. Ecobex Resources Sdn Bhd

15. EF Store Sdn Bhd

16. Epro Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd

17. Evoway Sdn Bhd

18. Evrypawdy Sdn Bhd

19. Excel Test Sdn Bhd

20. FDCV Group Sdn Bhd

21. Fuwave Design Sdn Bhd

22. Goflex Events

23. H & H First Consultancy Group Sdn Bhd

24. H&H Health Group Sdn Bhd

25. Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd

26. High Pines Training And Consultancy Sdn Bhd

27. Inhome Solar Sdn Bhd

28. Journal Multi Media Sdn Bhd

29. Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd (Spin Sportswear)

30. Livinghome Furniture Design Sdn Bhd

31. Monogram Concepts Sdn Bhd

32. My Wealth Capital Sdn Bhd

33. Nexxg Worldwide Sdn Bhd

34. One Search Pro Marketing Sdn Bhd

35. Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd

36. Red Abstract Hair Studio Sdn Bhd

37. Seamarine Frozen Food & Supply

38. Seng Seng Hardware Sdn Bhd

39. Solid Real Estate Consultants Sdn Bhd

40. Spartan Ives Capital Sdn Bhd

41. TCW Solomon Realty Sdn Bhd

42. Technics Minerals Resources Sdn Bhd

43. Topkrete Sdn Bhd

44. Trading Castle PLT

45. Usahamaju Magnet Sdn Bhd

46. Vanta Capital Sdn Bhd

47. Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd

DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS

1. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

2. Cabe (M) Sdn Bhd

3. Chinhan Tech Sdn Bhd

4. Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd

5. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd

6. INK Marketing Sdn Bhd

7. Precious Precious Sdn Bhd

8. Realux Sdn Bhd

9. Teamplete Sdn Bhd

10. Worldwise Freight (M) Sdn Bhd

DIGITAL 50 AWARDS

1. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

2. Golden Destinations

3. HFC Tech Sdn Bhd

4. IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd

5. Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd

6. Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd

7. Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd

8. Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd

9. Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd

10. Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd

GOLDEN BULL INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS

1. Mr. Lim Ann Shen - Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd

2. Mr. Patrick Goh - Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

3. Dr. Hii Ding Ong - Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd

4. Ms. Christine Tan - Estream Software Sdn Bhd

5. Mr. Lim Boon Hoe - Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd

6. Mr. Eric Yap - GME Greentech Sdn Bhd

7. Mr. Mita Lim - Golden Destinations

8. Ms. Kristy Liew - INK Marketing Sdn Bhd

9. Mr. Jenson Heng Kheng Hong - Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd

10. Mr. Teoh Beng Swee - Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd

11. Mr. Benjamin Ku - SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

12. Mr. Eric Mong - TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd

13. Mr. Zac Oh - Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd

14. Mr. Andrew Teow - Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

15. Mr. Nga Hock Ee - Aluspace Sdn Bhd

16. Mr. Georg Chmiel - Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd

17. Mr. George Wong Wei Hong - Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd

18. Mr. Allen Goh Soo Loon - Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd

19. Dr. Hiew Boon Thong - Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd

20. Mr. Noel Chuah Chong Tatt - IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd

21. Ms. Josephine Quay Huei Ming - Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd

22. Mr. Andy Cheong Kah Yee - Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd

23. Mr. Ooi Chi Yang - Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd

24. Datin Pang Mei Mei - Risguard Sdn Bhd

25. Dr. Sia Tian Poh - Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd

26. Mr. Khoo Sze Chyuan - Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd

27. Datin Sri Jenny Hing Puey Ling - Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd

28. Datuk Lawrence Leow Fong Peng - Teamplete Sdn Bhd