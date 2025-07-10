Golden Bull Award 2025 Winners Revealed

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - These are high-performing companies and trailblazers. This year’s winners are leading the way through innovation, from adopting AI and strengthening cybersecurity to integrating ESG values into their core operations. They show us that profitability and purpose can, and should, go hand in hand.
Recent data from SME Corp Malaysia backs this up. According to its latest performance report, over half (55.6%) of Malaysian SMEs are prioritising innovation, nearly 40% are forming strategic alliances, and a third are actively pursuing international markets. These are dynamic, forward-looking businesses shaping the future economy.
The Golden Bull Award goes beyond celebrating success to enabling growth. As 80.7% of SMEs ramp up marketing efforts and 64.5% plan to scale their operations, the Award opens doors, connecting ambitious businesses with the networks, platforms, and partnerships they need to thrive.
Organised by Business Media International with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) since 2003, the Golden Bull Award stands as Asia’s longest-running and most respected recognition platform for SMEs. Its footprint spans Malaysia, Singapore, mainland China, and Taiwan, and continues to grow across the region.
This year saw a record 19% increase in nominations, to over 1,700 companies. This highlights the rising aspirations of Malaysian SMEs. With SMEs contributing 39.1% to Malaysia’s GDP in 2023 and national targets aiming for 45% by 2025, their contribution is more critical than ever.
“This year’s Golden Bull Award is a testament not just to business success, but to business evolution,“ said Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA. “Our winners reflect the best of Malaysia’s entrepreneurial spirit: resilient, bold, and future-ready. With stronger government backing, they’re will be able reach even greater heights.”
The awards span three categories:
· Emerging Bull Award,
· Outstanding Bull Award, and
· Super Golden Bull Award for elite-level achievers
A special Distinguished Bull Award was also presented to ten outstanding businesses that have previously won and continued to grow and expand their reach.
Throughout the selection process, integrity and transparency remain paramount. Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor, while CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd acted as the independent credit report and data provider.
Since its founding in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has stood as a benchmark of SME excellence across Asia. With expansion into new Asia Pacific markets on the horizon for 2025, it continues to spotlight the region’s most inspiring business stories.
Ready to be inspired? Explore the full list of winners and learn more at https://goldenbullaward.asia/
