Unreleased Beyonce music stolen from car in Atlanta

ATLANTA: Unreleased music by global superstar Beyonce and confidential concert plans were stolen from a rental car in Atlanta last week, police confirmed. The theft occurred on July 8, just two days before the Atlanta leg of her “Cowboy Carter” tour began.

According to a police report, the stolen items belonged to Beyonce’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, 37, and a dancer. Grant discovered the car’s rear window smashed and luggage missing, including multiple jump drives containing watermarked and unreleased music, show footage, and set lists. An Apple MacBook, headphones, and luxury clothing were also taken.

Police traced the MacBook and headphones to a location but did not recover the items. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed suspect, who remains at large.

The “Cowboy Carter” tour, launched in April, follows Beyonce’s historic Grammy win for Album of the Year in 2024. The country-themed album highlights Black artists’ contributions to the genre, challenging industry norms.

Beyonce wrapped up her Atlanta performances on Monday, with two final shows scheduled in Las Vegas later this month. - AFP