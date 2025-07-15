US slaps 17% duty on Mexican tomatoes amid trade dispute

WASHINGTON: The United States has introduced a 17.09 percent antidumping duty on most fresh tomato imports from Mexico, marking a significant escalation in trade tensions between the two nations. The decision, announced by the US Commerce Department, follows the termination of a 2019 agreement that previously prevented such tariffs.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated, “Mexico remains one of our greatest allies, but for far too long our farmers have been crushed by unfair trade practices that undercut pricing on produce like tomatoes. That ends today.” He emphasized that the move aligns with former President Donald Trump’s trade policies toward Mexico.

Mexico is the leading supplier of fresh tomatoes to the US, and the new duty aims to counteract what the US claims are unfairly low prices for Mexican produce. The termination of the 2019 agreement in April was intended to level the playing field for American tomato growers. However, analysts warn that the tariff could lead to higher tomato prices for US consumers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded by saying her government is collaborating with producers to mitigate the impact. “We are working together to minimize the impact,“ she said during a press briefing, though no specific measures were disclosed.

This latest duty adds to ongoing trade friction under Trump’s administration, which has already imposed a 25 percent tariff on certain Mexican goods. Trump recently threatened to increase this levy to 30 percent by August 1 as part of broader efforts to renegotiate trade terms.

Mexico, heavily reliant on US trade with 80 percent of its exports going northward, remains vulnerable to such economic pressures. Observers are closely watching how the new tomato duty will affect bilateral relations and market stability. - AFP