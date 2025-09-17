Green SM introduces a premium all-electric taxi experience to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - Green SM, in partnership with Taksi Diamond, has officially launched Green SM Airport, a premium all-electric taxi service designed to promote sustainable and low-emission travel at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. To celebrate the launch, passengers can enjoy a special discount of up to IDR 50,000 per ride from the airport, equivalent to 15% off, making premium electric transfers more affordable than ever during the promotional period.

Serving tens of millions of travelers each year, Soekarno-Hatta is Indonesia's busiest airport and one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic aviation hubs. The arrival of Green SM Airport, in partnership with Taksi Diamond Airport, offers passengers a modern, sustainable, and reliable choice for traveling to and from the airport, seamlessly blending premium comfort with eco-friendly innovation.



The fleet of VinFast all-electric vehicles, operated in partnership with Taksi Diamond Airport, is designed with airport passengers in mind: spacious interiors that allow travelers to stretch out after long flights, quiet electric engines that ensure a calm and restful ride, and ample luggage capacity to easily fit multiple suitcases for business or family trips. Whether heading to downtown Jakarta for meetings or returning home after a holiday, passengers can rely on a safe, comfortable, and environmentally friendly journey.



The launch reflects a rising demand for greener travel options. Younger generations and frequent travelers are increasingly prioritizing low-emission transportation, making Green SM Airport a timely and innovative solution. By introducing an all-electric fleet at Indonesia's busiest airport, Green SM SM also helps improve Jakarta's air quality while enhancing the overall passenger experience.



Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, said: “Green SM Airport marks a new phase in our commitment to transform how people move across Indonesia. We are building a network of clean, sustainable, and connected mobility that supports communities, drives economic activity, and reduces environmental impact. Every ride is part of a larger effort to align transportation with sustainability and public well-being. Green SM is not just providing a service - it is a partner in creating a low-emission, future-ready society.”



Dr. Daniel S. Palit, President Director of Diamond Taxi, said: “This partnership represents a joint effort toward transforming Indonesia’s transportation landscape. Taksi Diamond welcomes and embraces innovative partners like Green SM to work together with Taksi Diamond Airport, recognizing the value of new approaches and international best practices. It is about building a shared future where innovation and sustainability drive the growth of Indonesia’s transport ecosystem.”



Passengers leaving Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 can conveniently ride using the Green SM app by selecting “Green Airport” or “Green Now,“ or by directly hailing a taxi at the airport’s designated pick-up points. With discounts of up to IDR 50,000 per trip, passengers not only enjoy a premium experience but can also save significantly, just 10 rides could save up to IDR 500,000, enough to cover a fine dinner in Jakarta or an extra day of local leisure.



With Green SM Airport in partnership with Taksi Diamond Airport, now operating at Soekarno-Hatta, every traveler is greeted with a modern, comfortable, and eco-friendly ride. Each trip offers not only a premium travel experience but also helps build a cleaner, more intelligent, and more connected Indonesia, demonstrating how innovation and sustainability can transform mobility for the future.



https://id.greensm.com/en





#GSM #GreenSM

