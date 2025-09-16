Green SM recognized for green leadership at AREA 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2025 - Green SM, Southeast Asia’s first all-electric ride-hailing platform, developed by Vietnam’s Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM), has been awarded Green Leadership at the prestigious Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025 held in Bangkok. The recognition celebrates Green SM’s pioneering role in shaping a sustainable transportation ecosystem in Vietnam and expanding its green mobility model across the region.

Founded in 2011 by Enterprise Asia, AREA is among the most respected awards in Asia for corporate sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility. The 2025 theme, “A Necessary Shift to a Regenerative Economy,“ highlights the growing expectation for businesses to restore ecosystems and deliver sustainable value to communities.



Green SM stood out in the Green Leadership category for its scalable and inclusive approach to electrifying urban transport. The company operates its own fleet of electric vehicles, while also offering a technology platform – the Green SM Platform, allowing individual VinFast EV owners to join the service. In addition, Green SM also partners with traditional taxi operators to support their transition to electric vehicles. Together, these three components form a flexible, open ecosystem that accelerates the shift toward green mobility in Vietnam and beyond.



“Sustainability at Green SM goes beyond strategy. It is deeply embedded in our everyday decisions, our culture, and how we grow,“ said Ms. Phan Thi Hong Dung, Director of Training and Culture Development at GSM, at the award ceremony. “We believe that a truly sustainable model only works when every individual within the ecosystem chooses to live green, work green, and serve their community with kindness and responsibility. Each ride with Green SM not only helps reduce emissions but also encourages positive habits and sets new standards for sustainable living in society. We are proud that Green SM’s journey toward global expansion has been recognized on such a prominent platform in Asia.”



The award marks a significant milestone in Green SM’s broader “Go Green Global” journey. This recognition goes beyond a single Vietnamese enterprise. It reflects Vietnam’s growing potential to drive innovation, scale impactful solutions, and contribute a long-term ecosystem perspective to the global green transformation.



In just two years, the company has expanded beyond Vietnam into Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines, completing more than 300 million trips, covering 1.7 billion zero-emission kilometers. The total reduction in CO₂ emissions is estimated at over 211,000 tons, equivalent to the annual carbon absorption capacity of approximately 3,200 hectares of forest.



Back home in Vietnam, the company leads the electric taxi market with nearly 40% market share and has partnered with nearly 100 local transport businesses to support their electrification journeys. Big local names such as G7 Taxi, Mai Linh, Lado Taxi, and En Vang have joined the effort with 19 companies fully converting their fleets to electric vehicles. This marks a defining shift: green mobility is no longer an alternative, but a new standard in modern urban transport.



With operations now spanning four Southeast Asian countries, Green SM is the second-largest ride-hailing brand in the region and the only one powered entirely by electric vehicles. Its ability to operate efficiently across diverse markets with varying infrastructure and user behaviors is a strong testament to the company's capacity for large-scale deployment, high adaptability, and strategic regional vision as a Vietnamese brand.



