$!Harbin Completes the World’s Largest Indoor Ice and Snow Theme Park

HARBIN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - Recently, the Harbin Ice and Snow World’s all-season ice and snow project has been fully operational. One of the key venues of the project, the “Little Ice and Snow World” (indoor ice and snow pavilion), has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the “world’s largest indoor ice and snow theme park”.

It is an immersive ice and snow light and shadow interactive experience hall, adopting the world’s most advanced ice carving and snow building concepts, technologies, and craftsmanship, with a construction area of 23,800 square meters, and featuring 9 themed areas and 13 experience projects. It includes multiple elements such as ice and snow, light and shadow, entertainment, and interaction, using sound and light effects to allow visitors to start a wonderful journey of “crossing winter and summer in one second” even in the hot summer.

The indoor ice and snow pavilion of Harbin Ice and Snow World, also known as “Little Ice and Snow World”, echoes with the “Great Ice and Snow World” in winter. The ice used in the pavilion comes from the stored ice of the Songhua River and colored ice with edible pigments. The temperature inside the pavilion is maintained between minus 8 degrees Celsius and minus 12 degrees Celsius, allowing it to welcome visitors all year round.