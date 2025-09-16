$!HKPC Makes Its Debut at China International Industry Fair 2025

Leading Future Manufacturing with AI

Taking 54 Hong Kong Enterprises to Explore Overseas Opportunities



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) will make its debut at the China International Industry Fair (CIIF)—one of the largest and most influential industrial exhibitions in the country—from September 23 to 27 in Shanghai. HKPC will showcase Hong Kong's outstanding achievements in innovation and technology applications led by artificial intelligence (AI) to industry leaders, enterprises, and investors from around the world. In addition, HKPC has organised a delegation of representatives from 54 Hong Kong enterprises to attend the CIIF, where they will discuss with Mainland enterprises on cutting-edge technologies in new industrialisation, and leverage Hong Kong's international platform to explore new opportunities in overseas markets.

This year’s CIIF features smart manufacturing and new productive forces, bringing together approximately 3,000 exhibitors and representatives from various countries and regions worldwide. As the only Hong Kong public organisation participating in the event, HKPC will spotlight globally leading agentic AI technologies, and present research achievements in areas including robotics, microfactory and green technology. Among these are innovative solutions that have received international recognition, including the Geneva Jury Commendation Gold Award and the Asia Exhibition of Innovation and Invention Silver Award. The exhibition will fully demonstrate Hong Kong’s innovative strengths in driving industrial upgrading and transformation, actively promote the “go global” of Mainland and local industries, and connect with global markets.



Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of HKPC, said, “HKPC is delighted to participate in the CIIF for the first time. In addition to showcasing self-developed agentic AI innovative solutions, AI-powered robotics, and green technologies, we aim to demonstrate Hong Kong’s technological strengths and international competitiveness. We also look forward to engaging with enterprises from across the country, helping them understand Hong Kong’s unique “One Country, Two Systems” advantage and internationalised environment. This will support enterprises in going global and leveraging the HKPC platform—including the newly established 'The Cradle — Go Global Service Centre' which provides one-stop support for market navigation, technical certification, and partnership matching, enabling companies to connect with international resources and explore new business development directions. At the same time, we are actively collaborating with Invest Hong Kong, the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, local universities, and other 'government, industry, academia, research, and investment' organisations to create synergy. Together, we offer comprehensive, diversified, and efficient support for enterprises to go global and innovate, further elevating the reputation of 'Made in China' on the international stage.



Hosting Tech Talk and Industry Networking Events with Over 100 Representatives Sharing Insights



In August, the State Council released the guideline on implementing the “AI Plus” initiative, aiming to achieve deep integration of AI with six key sectors—including manufacturing and transportation—by 2027. The guidelines also set a target for the penetration rate of new-generation intelligent terminals and AI agents expected to surpass 70%. HKPC will continue to work closely with industry partners to actively drive the application of AI, seizing the vast opportunities brought by industrial intelligence and the national strategy for new productive forces.



HKPC will host a series of expert technical seminars at the exhibition venue from 23 to 25 September, focusing on cutting-edge topics such as agentic AI, smart manufacturing, materials innovation, and the integration of large language models (LLMs) with point cloud technology. These sessions aim to share innovative insights and experiences with industry peers worldwide. During the exhibition, a variety of interactive networking activities will also take place, including the “New Productive Forces Meet-up” on 23 September, which will bring together over 100 representatives from government, business, and academia to explore the integration of innovation and industrial growth. On 24 September, the “Industry Network Clusters (Shanghai)” will help technology enterprises seize new opportunities for going global, formulate international development strategies, and foster industrial internationalization and cooperation.



HKPC cordially invites professionals from government, industry, academia, research, and investment sectors to visit Booth D005 in Hall 1.1 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Experience interactive demonstrations, engage with experts on the latest technologies, and gain in-depth understanding of Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem and collaboration opportunities, working together to drive continuous industrial upgrading.



Visitors can register for free admission on the official event website on or before 20 September.



2025 CIIF HKPC Key Exhibits

· Agentic AI Automation Platform “AIM”: AIM is a universal, comprehensive AI data management platform that combines real-time visual AI monitoring, RAG technology, and IoT devices to deliver new experiences in intelligent decision-making, task assignment, and process optimization for enterprises. Designed to empower a wide range of industries, AIM effectively shortens the development cycle for new application scenarios and enhances advanced manufacturing efficiency.

· AI Autonomous Wheelchair: This solution integrates AI, multi-sensor fusion, 5G communication, and edge computing to enable autonomous path planning, positioning, and map building for barrier-free and efficient point-to-point transport services. The system features a fleet management platform with real-time monitoring and is suitable for deployment in airports, large shopping malls, hospitals, and smart campuses.

· Robotics: The 3D scanning robot “Inspection Buddy” demonstrates cutting-edge human-machine collaboration and industrial automation solutions, further enhancing production efficiency and precision. The Industrial Humanoid Robot can perform complex industrial tasks that require human-like dexterity, flexibility, and interactive capabilities.

· Microfactory and Green Technology: Showcasing a highly integrated, flexible, and efficient smart microfactory model, including an “WareMind” that has won silver awards at the 49th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions and the 3rd Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong. In green technology, the focus is on the transformation of the environmental industry, with the exhibition of the “Smart Autonomous EV Charging Robot,“ which received the gold medal at the 49th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. This robot integrates an unmanned robotic chassis, battery pack, charger, and robotic arm, enabling flexible deployment in various parking lots and providing charging services at any location through a mobile app.