HKSTP Brings Talent and Enterprise Recruitment Drive to Beijing

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 June 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is actively expanding efforts to attract talent and enterprises to Hong Kong’s innovation and technology (I&T) sector. From 18 to 20 May, HKSTP led a delegation to Beijing, engaging with local I&T companies, industry associations, and leaders from top universities to strengthen connections between the innovation ecosystems of Beijing and Hong Kong. During the visit, HKSTP also hosted several engagement sessions to introduce Hong Kong’s I&T landscape to students and enterprises, aiming to inspire future entrepreneurs and professionals to consider Hong Kong for their careers and ventures.

On May 20, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in partnership with the Hong Kong Alumni Association of Beijing Universities, hosted the “Seminar on Hong Kong’s Science and Technology Innovation Ecosystem Empowers Mainland Enterprise to Scale globally” in Beijing. The event was supported by the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Beijing Office and Invest Hong Kong, and showcased Hong Kong’s vibrant innovation ecosystem while encouraging Mainland enterprises to expand into the city. Pictured (from left to right): Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development, HKSTP; Fanny Wong, Chief Talent Officer, HKSTP; Albert Wong, CEO, HKSTP; Li Ran, President, Hong Kong Alumni Association of Beijing Universities; Eunice Chan, Assistant Director, Hong Kong SAR Government’s Beijing Office; Jacky Wong, Principal Immigration Officer, Hong Kong SAR Government’s Beijing Office; Li Mingru, Deputy Head of Business and Talent Attraction / Investment Promotion, Invest Hong Kong.

Led by the CEO of HKSTP Albert Wong, the delegation included Chief Talent Officer Fanny Wong and Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development Derek Chim. They visited Peking University and Tsinghua University, two of China’s top universities, and met with college leaders and the Tsinghua Entrepreneur Network to explore collaboration in talent development, startup cultivation, and innovation resource expansion. In addition, HKSTP hosted on-campus sharing sessions at both universities, connecting with nearly 200 top students, sharing insights on Hong Kong’s startup ecosystem, internship and career opportunities, and encouraging them to pursue entrepreneurial paths or professional development in the city to contribute to the national I&T advancement.

HKSTP CEO Albert Wong emphasized Hong Kong’s unique advantage of enjoying strong support from the Motherland and being closely connected to the world. He also noted, “Where there’s talent, businesses will follow.”

Chief Talent Officer Fanny Wong added, “HKSTP is committed to attracting and nurturing I&T talent while building a diverse and thriving innovation ecosystem, and promoting Hong Kong as an international hub for high-calibre talents. She said, “Hong Kong plays the dual role of a ‘super-connector’ and ‘super value-adder,‘ bridging global I&T resources. With world-class Research & Development (R&D) facilities and international collaboration platforms, HKSTP offers a powerful launchpad for young professionals and entrepreneurs looking to go global. Coming to Hong Kong for internships, employment or starting a business will be an important step for you to enter the international stage. Join Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem and empower Hong Kong’s economy and high-tech talents.”

HKSTP continues to maintain close ties with the Government, industry, academia, and research institutions, and co-hosted the “Seminar on Hong Kong’s Science and Technology Innovation Ecosystem Empowers Mainland Enterprise to Scale globally” in Beijing, in partnership with the Hong Kong Alumni Association of Beijing Universities. Supported by the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Beijing Office and InvestHK, the forum spotlighted Hong Kong’s dynamic I&T ecosystem and encouraged Mainland enterprises to establish a presence in the city.

The event featured keynote speeches by distinguish guests, sharing Hong Kong’s development outlook and generating strong interest from the local business community. Nearly 100 participants attended, exploring potential collaboration and investment opportunities in Hong Kong.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Wong highlighted Hong Kong’s role in connecting the Mainland industries with the global markets and is also a critical springboard for Mainland enterprises expanding into Asia, deepening their presence along the Belt and Road Initiative, and expanding into emerging countries. He said, “The Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian plays the role to attract external investment and serve enterprises in going global, providing scientific research and collaboration space for innovative technology enterprises and talents, and strengthening the interaction of the global ecosystem.”

Mr. Wong also introduced HKSTP’s vibrant I&T ecosystem, home to over 2,300 tech companies from 25 countries and regions, and more than 15,000 R&D professionals. He invited entrepreneurs and innovators to bring their ideas to Hong Kong, whether they are looking to expand internationally or set up locally and become part of HKSTP’s dynamic community.

HKSTP also runs a suite of talent attraction and development initiatives, including the Global Internship Programme, which offers positions in biotech, AI & data, fintech, advanced manufacturing, and more. The programme received over 1,000 applications last year, selecting 30+ outstanding international students, and has seen applications triple to nearly 3,000 this year. Additionally, the Talent Foundry initiative partners with local universities to support students in career planning and professional development, helping bridge the gap between academic skills and industry needs, while expanding the local talent pool for the innovation sector.

