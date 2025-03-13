HL Assurance Becomes First in Singapore to Launch Core Travel Insurance Coverage Add-Ons

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - Singaporeans can now travel with greater assurance. HL Assurance announces the launch of three essential travel insurance add-ons, enhancing its comprehensive travel protection suite.

Consisting of pre-existing medical conditions coverage, reduced flight delay payout time, and protection for loss of frequent flyer miles, HL Assurance strengthens its role as a leading voice in travel insurance, becoming the first insurance provider in Singapore to offer this essential combination of travel add-ons.

Addressing the Demand for Adaptive Travel Protection in a Post-Pandemic World

Changi Airport closed 2024 with 67.7 million passenger movements, nearing a full recovery from 2019 records. With travel resuming to pre-pandemic levels, unexpected flight delays, medical issues, and trip disruptions remain a concern. Notably, flight delays impacted 37 per cent of flights worldwide.

Moving away from a one-size-fits-all model, travellers now seek faster claims processing, flexible coverage, and relevant protection. Rising concerns include coverage for pre-existing medical conditions and protection for travel rewards.

“We believe that insurance should evolve with the needs of today’s travellers,“ said HL Assurance CEO Kelvin Lim. “Our new travel add-ons are designed to address real concerns—whether it’s ensuring pre-existing medical conditions are covered, allowing earlier claims for flight delays, or protecting valuable travel rewards.”