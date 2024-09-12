Hong Kong Innovative Tech Emerges on World Stage Fueled by HKSTP Global Booster Programme

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 September 2024 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) brought its inaugural HKSTP Global Booster Programme to a successful conclusion, marking the end of a milestone event in which some of Hong Kong’s brightest startups made their name in Silicon Valley.

The initiative saw five pioneering Hong Kong tech startups take part in a rigorous six-month training and US market expansion programme in the global heart of innovation and technology (I&T). In doing so, they introduced groundbreaking innovation in fields from AI to green tech to the global stage, securing contracts and investments worth over US$15 million (approximately HK$117 million) in total, along with numerous business and investment leads.

The programme is part of HKSTP’s efforts to empower homegrown startups to seize global business opportunities. In partnership with global innovation platform Plug and Play and other investors and partners, it provides comprehensive training, business development and fundraising support tailored to the needs of individual startups. The goal is to help startups establish a strong footing not only in North America but in other international markets as well and secure support from investors and strategic partners.

Mr Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP, said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of the five startups which is a testament that Hong Kong startups have the capability to make their mark at a global level. It has always been HKSTP’s mission to propel the success of our partnering companies. We look forward to catapulting more and more of our startups to shine on the global stage and create impact in the world with their innovative solutions.”

The five participating startups, partners of HKSTP’s incubation and acceleration programmes include: HK Leadus Innovation, dedicated to the research and production of new vacuum-insulated glazing building materials; ÖKOSIX, manufacturers of biodegradable medical-grade materials; RaSpect, providing AI solutions for smart cities and building inspections; Novelte Robotics, which specialises in developing intelligent robots; and GoGoChart, developers of an AI-powered digital advertising management platform.

HKSTP is preparing for the next wave of the HKSTP Global Booster Programme in 2025. The forthcoming cohort will expand significantly to welcome involvement from a total of 10 startups. As HKSTP continues to gather pace as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, these efforts promise to raise Hong Kong’s position in the global I&T ecosystem, driving success and opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.

Appendix – Five Hong Kong Startups participating in the HKSTP Global Booster Programme

GoGoChart:-

An award-winning digital marketing agency based in Hong Kong, the company has been a rising force in the industry since its founding in 2016. Specialising in cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, it has supported over 2,000 clients globally in reaching their objectives through its Campaign Management Platform (CMP) and SaaS solutions. By utilising AI and machine learning, the platform automatically optimises ad campaigns by removing the guesswork for small and medium-sized businesses and empowering clients to achieve more efficient and effective marketing results on a global scale.

HK Leadus Innovation:-

HK Leadus Innovation is a Hong Kong-based company specialising in smart manufacturing and industrial automation, recognised for its innovative AI-driven systems and IoT applications. One of its key innovations is a next-generation, cost-effective vacuum-insulated glass (VIG) solution, designed to significantly reduce energy consumption in buildings. This technology contributes to fighting global warming and promotes sustainable development, by minimising energy loss in buildings.

Novelte Robotics:-

Founded in 2019 in Hong Kong, it specialises in advanced robotics using AI, VSLAM, IoT, 5G, and autonomous driving technologies. Their products, such as autonomous delivery and disinfection robots, automate repetitive and high-risk tasks, and address labour shortages and operational challenges across healthcare, hospitality, and property management sectors.

ÖKOSIX:-

An environmental tech startup delivering biodegradable and compostable raw materials i.e. a mix of plant-based fibers and nanofilter layer as a more environmental-friendly alternative to traditional disposable material. These medical-grade materials are fully biodegradable within six months, leaving behind no microplastics or harmful substances. Beyond surgical masks, its innovative materials have potential applications in air filtration, diapers, feminine hygiene products, and more.

RaSpect:-

As an AI-driven deep tech firm specialising in smart city technology, it revolutionises property inspections with its patented AI safety technology, ACE-Cloud, which uses advanced image processing and machine learning to quickly analyse data and accurately identify defects of buildings. This allows for faster repairs, prevents potential disasters, reduces human error, lowers labour costs, and avoids costly damages, making it a valuable asset for construction projects. The technology has been successfully implemented in many landmark properties in Hong Kong.