IMPEX Returns: Hong Kong’s Largest Immigration & Property Expo to Take Place on March 22-23, 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2025 - As immigration policies continue to tighten across many popular destinations, navigating the increasingly complex regulations and restrictions can be a challenge. Individuals planning their next move often face an overwhelming amount of information online, making it difficult to make informed decisions. For those seeking clarity, a comprehensive expo offering a trusted, one-stop platform to explore the latest immigration strategies, property investment opportunities, and relocation services presents an ideal solution.

With a focus on the most pressing global trends and practical advice, IMPEX 2025 brings together top immigration consultants and real estate experts to provide unparalleled insights into the evolving landscape of immigration and investment. This year’s event highlights both established hotspots—such as the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, and Japan—and emerging destinations like Southeast Asia (for example, Malaysia) and the Middle East (Dubai and beyond), offering attendees a comprehensive view of international opportunities. Attendees can connect with experts for one-on-one consultations, gain first-hand insights into policy updates, and compare different destinations to find the best fit for their needs. Participating firms include EK International, Yip, Tse & Tang, Solicitors, and American Lending Center, who will offer on-the-spot consultations and the latest industry updates.

Returning on March 22-23, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the 6th International Immigration & Property Expo (IMPEX) is Hong Kong’s largest and most comprehensive immigration and property event. Featuring over 100 exhibitors, 70+ expert-led seminars, and insights spanning 40+ countries and regions, this two-day event brings together top immigration consultants, renowned real estate developers, and expert service providers. Attendees can expect exclusive access to the latest trends, policies, and opportunities shaping global immigration and overseas property markets. For anyone looking to stay ahead in today’s dynamic global landscape, IMPEX 2025 is an event not to be missed.

Overseas property investment remains a key focus of IMPEX 2025. While markets like Japan and Dubai continue to attract significant attention, they also pose risks, such as misleading information or unfinished projects. To provide investors with confidence and transparency, the expo will host trusted and renowned developers including Banyan Group Residences, Berkeley Group, and Concord Pacific, showcasing premier property projects. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to meet developers face-to-face, gaining invaluable insight and assurance when seizing opportunities in these dynamic markets.

Leading real estate agencies, including List Sotheby’s International Realty, CBRE, and Ray White, will also be present to introduce high-profile projects and offer exclusive market intelligence. Whether visitors are looking to make direct transactions or simply explore their options, IMPEX 2025 provides a trusted environment to make informed decisions.

Beyond immigration and property investment, IMPEX 2025 provides a wide range of comprehensive support services to help attendees streamline the relocation process. From financial planning and tax advisory to relocation logistics, overseas education, and even pet relocation, IMPEX 2025 covers all aspects of global mobility. Participating organizations such as HSBC and UnitTrust Global Limited will provide specialized financial solutions to help attendees navigate international banking, asset management, trust services and taxation planning.

Exclusive Insights from 70+ Expert-Led Lectures Covering Immigration & Investment Trends

Over the course of two days, IMPEX 2025 will host 70+ expert-led seminars covering a wide range of topics, including immigration policies, overseas property trends, and emerging investment opportunities.

With over 35 years of experience in Hong Kong’s immigration industry, EK International is among the many exhibitors offering professional advice at the expo. KK Li, Regional Managing Director cum General Manager of Hong Kong Office, shared:

“Immigration policies worldwide are increasingly focused on attracting investments and skilled talent. Traditional destinations like Australia, European countries, and Hong Kong’s investment and talent programs remain some of the most popular choices. IMPEX provides a one-stop platform for attendees to gain the latest information, while our experienced team—including former immigration officers and visa specialists—offers end-to-end support, from planning to settling in.”

Returning for its fifth consecutive year, Ray White, Australia’s leading real estate agency, will also bring its expertise to the expo. Reflecting on recent changes in Australia’s immigration and property policies, Felix Xu, Sales Director of Ray White Hong Kong’s Property Division, noted:

“Australia has recently tightened restrictions on foreign buyers, prohibiting temporary residents (TRs) status from purchasing second-hand properties. With demand for housing remaining high, this policy is set to drive steady appreciation of new property prices.”

Additionally, the launch of Australia’s National Innovation Visa (NIV) provides fresh opportunities for skilled professionals. Mei Lai, Founder of Ray White’s partner Affinity Migration and a former Australian Immigration Officer, encouraged early applicants to act quickly:

“As with many new programs, the NIV is expected to be more flexible during its initial rollout. This is a prime opportunity for those interested to act and secure first-mover advantages.”

Key topics in the seminars will focus on the UK’s school district property investments, Australia’s real estate market updates, and Japan’s property purchasing process, alongside insights into trending programs like Malaysia’s Second Home Program, Dubai’s thriving investment landscape, and even niche opportunities such as whisky barrel investments.

Comprehensive Immigration Services All in One Place

IMPEX 2025 is the one-stop solution for attendees seeking to explore immigration pathways and overseas property opportunities across 40+ countries. Beyond immigration and real estate, the expo offers a full suite of services, including asset management, tax planning, insurance solutions, relocation logistics, overseas education, and even pet immigration services.

Please note that some seminars have limited seating. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and make the most of this valuable opportunity.

International Immigration & Property Expo website:

https://immigration-expo.com/

Seminar Registration:

https://bitly.cx/Vt6a3