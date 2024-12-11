International Business Forum “World of Opportunities: RussiaASEAN” to be Held in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 – Kuala Lumpur will host the “World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN” International Business Forum on November 26-27, bringing together over 250 officials, major business leaders, business associations, and companies. Participants will discuss collaboration prospects between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The forum will focus on the central theme of overcoming global challenges by forging actionable partnerships and joint projects that drive socio-economic development of Russia and ASEAN countries. The event aims to consolidate the positions of key economic players in the region.

“In its projects, the Roscongress Foundation focuses on creating platforms for cooperation between Russian and international businesses. This event is part of Roscongress Foundation’s new international project, ‘World of Opportunities,‘ which opens key Russian business platforms to foreign partners. The forum’s business program traditionally includes thematic sessions, discussions, and a business dialogue on a wide range of topics,“ noted Alexander Stuglev, Head of the Roscongress Foundation. “Top leaders from Malaysia, as well as CEOs of major companies from Russia and ASEAN, have been invited as speakers for the plenary session and thematic discussions.”

Participants will explore cooperation opportunities in areas such as economics and finance, the oil and gas and chemical industries, transportation, technology, innovation, information security, science and education, medicine, tourism, and the humanitarian sector. Special focus will be on agricultural cooperation, with discussions on food security, fertilizer supplies, and agricultural technology exchange.

The forum will serve as an essential platform for discussions and extensive coverage on strengthening trade and investment ties between Russia and ASEAN. It will bring together more than 200 representatives from medium and large businesses, business associations, and government structures from Russia, Malaysia, and ASEAN countries.