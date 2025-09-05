$!Jackson Wang MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025-2026 in Macau Presented by Galaxy Macau™ heads to Galaxy Arena

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter “Galaxy Macau”) is proud to present the Macau stop of global superstar Jackson Wang’s MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025-2026 at the esteemed Galaxy Arena on October 11 and 12, 2025 showcasing the threshold for international stars in Macau, while fostering Macau as the World Tourism and Leisure Centre and accentuating the SAR’s attractiveness to an international clientele. Tickets for MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025-2026 are set to go on sale at 5pm, September 9.

The tour is named after Jackson’s latest album, MAGICMAN 2, released in July, which made a record-breaking debut by landing at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 in its first week – an impressive feat that underscores both the artist’s global influence and the album’s widespread acclaim.

Even more notably, this achievement marks a personal milestone for Jackson: MAGICMAN 2 charted two spots higher than its predecessor, MAGICMAN, making him the first Chinese artist to have an unprecedented two consecutive albums reach the Billboard 200 Top 15.

Jackson describes MAGICMAN 2 as a deeply introspective journey – an exploration of emotions shaped by reality, society, human connections, and personal relationships. Fans attending the Galaxy Arena shows can expect powerful live renditions of his latest tracks, alongside iconic hits from his earlier releases.