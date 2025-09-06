KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2025 - Kenanga Investors Berhad (”Kenanga Investors”) has received international recognition for the Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund (”KSEF”) which was awarded under the Mixed Asset MYR Balanced 10 Years category at the Global Islamic LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025. The KSEF recently won the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Islamic Funds Awards Over 10 Years title at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025. This recognition further affirms Kenanga Investors’ standing as a leading global asset and wealth management firm.

Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased that the Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund has received its second Lipper recognition in a year for its impressive performance. Shariah-compliant funds have seen increased interest, partly due to inclination toward defensive sectors like healthcare, telecommunications, and utilities, which tend to be more resilient during market downturns, making them attractive to both Muslim and non-Muslim investors seeking resilience amid market uncertainty. The Fund exemplifies our commitment to investing for good, blending Shariah principles with the benefits of impact investing. By focusing on sectors that align with both ethical values and long-term sustainability, we strive to deliver strong returns for our investors while contributing to meaningful, positive outcomes.

As at 31st March 2025, the KSEF delivered returns of 46.30%* (5-years), 62.85%* (10-years), 220.02%* (since inception). Launched in 1996, KSEF aims to provide investors with medium to long-term capital appreciation through investments in specified asset classes by adopting a balanced approach towards equities and fixed income exposure based on Shariah principles.

Lee Sook Yee, the Chief Investment Officer of Kenanga Investors explained, “The KSEF’s outperformance is mainly attributed to Shariah-compliant stock, sukuk selection and asset allocation. The team continued the strategy of identifying key sectors or groups of Shariah-compliant securities that we believe would perform well under an anticipated economic condition. Individual Shariah-compliant securities selection will then focus on well-managed, financially sound companies with attractive relative valuations and a potential for high earnings growth over the medium to long term time frame. We believe in staying consistent with our investment philosophy so that we may manage our portfolios effectively to capitalise on market opportunities, even with volatility”.

The firm recently saw its innovative efforts within the Shariah investing landscape recognised at the Bursa Excellence Awards 2024 which awarded its exchange-traded funds’ arm, Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd with the Special Award – Thought Leadership for launching Eq8 FTSE Malaysia Enhanced Dividend Waqf ETF, the world’s first Waqf-featured Exchange Traded Fund. The Waqf ETF aims to distribute income annually with half of the income distribution to be allocated as Waqf assets with the remaining half payable to unitholders.

The Global Islamic LSEG Lipper Fund Awards celebrate funds and fund management firms that have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to peers.

For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my.

*Source: Lipper Investment Analytics, 31 March 2025.

https://kenangainvestors.com.my

Hashtag: #Kenanga

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.

The Morningstar Award 2025 has recognised the Kenanga Blue Chip Fund as Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity Fund. The Bursa Excellence Awards 2024 awarded KIB’s exchange-traded funds’ arm, Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd with the Special Award – Thought Leadership for launching Eq8WAQF, the world’s first Waqf-featured Exchange Traded Fund. Introduced under a newly established category, the award highlights innovations that are reshaping the investment landscape.

At the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2025, KIB received awards for the Kenanga DividendEXTRA Fund (”KDEF”) under the Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Funds over 3 years, Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund (”KMIF”) under the Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, Kenanga Balanced Fund (”KBF”) under the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, Kenanga Managed Growth Fund (”KMGF”) under Best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, and Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund (”KSEF”) under the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Islamic Funds Awards over 10 years.

The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management’s 2025 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIG under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year (Co-Winner), Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives, Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative, Malaysia Fund Launch of the Year, and Malaysia Best Retail Asset Management Company.

The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2024/2025 has awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the “Sector Equity – Malaysia Focused” award for the third consecutive year since 2022. We were also recognised at The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 - Brand of the Year under the category Wealth Management & Investment Solutions. For the eighth consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on KIB reflects the fund management company’s well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices.

This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group’s Marketing, Communications & Sustainability department.