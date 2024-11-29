HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - The 14th Learning & Teaching Expo 2024 (LTE) is set to take place from 11 to 13 December 2024 at Halls 3B-E of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s LTE is presented by Hong Kong Education City (EdCity), organised by Bailey Communications HK, and supported by the Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Themed ‘Shaping Education for a World of Change’, the scale of this year’s Expo reaches new heights in its history. The organiser will convene over 330 prominent education experts from Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Doha, Australia, the United Kingdom, and beyond to share insights on a wide range of education topics through more than 290 keynote presentations, seminars, open lessons, and showcases. In addition, the event will feature almost 600 booths, spotlighting the latest global education trends, innovative teaching resources, and solutions.

Spotlighting Trends: AI and Language Learning at the Forefront

This year’s expo focuses on the development and application of artificial intelligence in mainstream education, as well as nurturing multilingual and cross-cultural talent with a global perspective. The event will bring together scholars, principals, teachers, and exhibitors to examine the challenges and opportunities in this area, with the goal of enhancing teaching and learning effectiveness. The rapid advancement of technology in education has profoundly transformed learning environments worldwide. As educational institutions increasingly integrate technology into their curricula and teaching practices, the inclusion of diverse voices and perspectives has become more important than ever. The progression of technology education and its application in learning have further underscored the need for a well mix of speakers from overseas, Mainland China, and Hong Kong to facilitate robust discussions on both the unique and shared challenges and opportunities that technology presents.

In the realm of artificial intelligence applications in education, Professor Jason Lodge, School of Education, The University of Queensland, Australia will deliver a keynote on Technology Leaps of AI and Implications for Education. Meanwhile, by Professor Mu Su, Vice Dean, Institution of AI in Education, South China Normal University will share about How to Equip Teachers to Integrate the Teaching Online and Offline. Additionally, Associate Professor Jasmine Sim Boon Yee, Head and Associate Professor, Policy, Curriculum & Leadership Department, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore will lead National Education Forum: Fostering a Sense of National Identity in Students, sharing insights on strengthening students’ sense of identity and social responsibility.

The expo will explore key themes, including artificial intelligence, language learning, national education, and student development, in response to the ongoing transformation of global education models. It aims to promote dialogue and collaboration among educators.

Mr. Ken Ngai Yuen Keung, Executive Director of EdCity, remarked, ‘This year’s expo closely aligns with the latest trends in technology and education, bringing together leading international scholars and guests to Hong Kong to exchange ideas and share their insights and experiences. With artificial intelligence now advancing to practical applications, the event aims to explore its broader integration into education. Particular emphasis is also being placed on language learning, using the expo as a platform to examine strategies for improving language acquisition and harnessing AI to support language education, with the goal of nurturing students with enhanced multilingual and cross-cultural competencies.’

Mr. Stuart Bailey, CEO of Bailey Communications said, ‘This year’s Learning & Teaching Expo has achieved significant new milestones, featuring almost 600 exhibition booths – the largest in the event’s history. As the premier platform for global education suppliers, the Expo provides an invaluable opportunity to showcase innovative educational resources, including AI technologies, virtual learning tools, eLearning solutions, STEAM and Maker education resources, educational books and games, classroom and laboratory equipment, furniture, teaching aids, special education services, extracurricular activities, and more. This year’s Expo brings together top education resource providers from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, the United Kingdom and more, offering a carefully curated selection of the finest educational products. We are confident that the event will attract over 18,000 educators who will join us in collaboratively shaping the future of education.’

Teachers and Students Explore AI in Education and Language Learning

The three-day Learning & Teaching Expo 2024 will feature renowned experts from around the world, including government officials, scholars, school leaders, and education innovators, to share their insights on global education development. Key topics include:

Integrating AI into Teaching and Learning

● The ‘AI in Education Theatre’ will feature prominent speakers such as Professor Zheng Qin Hua, Professor, Faculty of Education; Deputy Executive Director, National Engineering Laboratory for Cyberlearning and Intelligent Technology; Director, The Research Center of Distance Education, Beijing Normal University, Professor Jason Lodge, School of Education, The University of Queensland, Australia, Professor Mu Su, Vice Dean, Institution of AI in Education, South China Normal University and Professor Cecilia Chan Ka Yuk, Professor, Faculty of Education and Founding Director, TALIC, The University of Hong Kong will explore the implications and applications of artificial intelligence in learning and teaching.

Language Learning and Cross-Cultural Education

● The newly launched ‘Language Learning Summit’ will feature experts such as Dr Rosanna Wong, Chairman, Asia International School Limited and Mr Tony Pang Chor Fu, Member, Quality Education Fund Steering Committee; Member, Standing Committee on Language Education and Research (SCOLAR); Honorary Advisor, GAPSK Language Promotion Council, focusing on the importance of language learning. In addition, at China Daily Presents: Transforming Language Learning through AI, Assistant Professor Wen Yun, Learning Sciences and Assessment, National Institute of Education - Learning Sciences & Assessment, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore will share the latest development and case studies related to artificial intelligence and language learning.

Holistic Student Development and Social-Emotional Learning

● Dr Stephen Yip Yam Wing, Project Director (Schools), CLAP@JC The Education University of Hong Kong, Ms Alicia Drummond, Founder, The Wellbeing Hub and Dr Vincent Chian Kwok Liang, Group Principal, Fairview International School and Provost, University College Fairview, Kuala Lumpur will explore topics including career planning, personal development, and holistic well-being, sharing innovative strategies and actionable outcomes.

National Education

● At National Education Forum, Associate Professor Jasmine Sim Boon Yee, Head and Associate Professor, Policy, Curriculum & Leadership Department, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Professor Gu Min Kang, JP, Associate Co-Director, Academy for Applied Policy Studies and Education Futures; Director, National Security and Legal Education Research Centre, The Education University of Hong Kong and Professor Alex Fan Hoi Kit, MH, Barrister-at-law; Adjunct Professor, Hong Kong Baptist University will collaboratively discuss ways to strengthen students’ sense of national identity.

Innovation Classroom

● The ‘Innovation Classroom’ will bring together educators to share practical applications of artificial intelligence in teaching. Mr Yik Ching Chan, Senior Software Engineer, CUHK Jockey Club AI for the Future Project will talk about Innovating Education in the Era of AI – Applications of Generative AI in Teaching and Learning. Ms Stephanie Yue Man To, Assistant Principal, HKSKH Bishop Hall Secondary School will discuss AI-Powered English Learning in the New Age for Personalised Learning. Ms Yingxian Chen, Deputy Director of the Sports Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, The University of Hong Kong will focus on Using Artificial Intelligence Exercise App to analyse and Manage Students’ Exercises and MVPA60 Data. Mr Wai Leung Wong, IT Coordinator, Ma On Shan Methodist Primary School will share about Integrating Innovative Technology into Teaching: Exploring Animal Classification and Ecological Balance through Artificial Intelligence.

Speakers from the Greater Bay Area

● AI in Education Theatre: Ms Minia Lau, Deputy Director of the Academic Affairs Office, Qianhai Innovative Education Group Guiwan School and Mr Li Peng Dong, English Teaching Researcher, Nanshan District Institute of Education Sciences will talk about ‘Precision and Intelligence’ Teaching Practice Based on Digital Tools. Ms Jia Yu Nie and Ms Rou Fei Wu, Mathematics Teacher, Jinlong Primary School in Nansha District, Guangzhou, will be joined by Ms Linda Zi Wen Zhou, Math Teaching Researcher, Institute of Education Development, Nansha District, Guangzhou, discussing Constructing a New Paradigm of Intelligent Education: Exploring the Infinite Possibilities of Artificial Intelligence in Teaching through ‘How Awesome I Am as a ‘Bridge Engineer’.

● K12 Theatre: Ms Zha Xia, Senior-level Teacher and Director of the Curriculum Academic Center, Sichuan Province Chongzhou City Green Experimental Kindergarten; Researcher, Chongzhou City Education Teaching Research and Training Center will focus on Patriotic Education. Mr Mao Liang Zhang, Principal, Ms Min Shan Chen, Deputy Director and Ms Mei Xia Liu, Subject Team Leader of Chashan Second Primary School, Chashan Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province will talk about Learning by Creating: Project-Based Creative Learning.

InnoSTEMer: Mr Chun Lin Xiao, Junior High School Physics Senior Teacher, Dongguan Hengli Middle School will share about Through Mainland Maker Education Cases to Reach the Core of Artificial Intelligence Education. Mr Huansen Jian, Mathematics Teacher, Escola Sun Wah, Macao will talk about Card Tricks as a Context for Mathematical Modelling: A Task Sequence Design and Implementation.

● Well-being & Inclusive Learning Theatre: Ms Xiu Xiang Zhang, Senior Science Teacher, Tongji Primary School, Foshan, will focus on The Exploration and Practice of Science Education under the Guidance of Interdisciplinary Concept. Ms Ping Chen, Head of the Information Technology Department, Foshan Yale School will share about Teaching Practice and Exploration of Scientific and Technological Innovation from an Interdisciplinary Perspective.

Other Highlights

● Mr Leigh Kamolins, Director of Analytics & Evaluation, Quacquarelli Symonds will draw on insights from the ‘QS World University Rankings’ to showcase methods for quantifying the impact of higher education institutions on sustainable development. He will also explore how data analysis can be utilised to establish benchmarks for measuring this impact.

● Professor Junfeng Ding, Associate Professor of Practice, Shanghai International College of Design and Innovation; Director, Fab Lab, Tongji University; Founder, Fab Lab O, alongside local experts and educators, will offer insights into embedding innovation within education and examine how the academic community can work collaboratively to enable teachers and students to understand the significance of innovative education through practical experience.

For more details of LTE 2024, please visit https://www.LTExpo.com.hk.

