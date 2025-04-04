•Li Ka Shing Foundation (LKSF) and Temasek Trust (TT) are purchasing and donating two Histotripsy Systems to the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) in Singapore to perform clinical trials to study novel ultrasound therapy for liver, kidney and pancreatic cancers.

•The funding from LKSF and TT will be disbursed through a Donor-Advised Fund managed by TT Foundation Advisors (TTFA), which catalyses additional capital from other donors to support cancer research.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 04 April 2025 - The Li Ka Shing Foundation (LKSF) and Temasek Trust (TT) have committed S$12 million to bring innovative non-invasive ultrasound-based histotripsy tumour clinical trials to Singapore.

The National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) will each receive one Histotripsy System – the first of such to be available in Southeast Asia. The funding from LKSF and TT will also support a clinical trial in Singapore for patients with liver, kidney, and pancreatic cancers, advancing regional cancer research and innovation.

Mr. Dickson Lim, Head, TTFA, said, “We at TTFA are delighted to have the Li Ka Shing Foundation and Temasek Trust come together to catalyse this important initiative, to study this innovative non-invasive ultrasound-based cancer therapy in Southeast Asia. We are privileged to work alongside NCCS and NCIS to support clinical research and trials to use this novel modality that targets important cancers. Over time, we aim to attract additional philanthropic capital from other donors to sustainably support the next phase of cancer research.”

Rising Regional Cancer Burden and the Need for Innovative Treatment

Liver, kidney, and pancreatic cancers are on the rise across Asia, with Southeast Asia experiencing the fastest-growing incidence and mortality rates. Factors such as aging populations, changing lifestyles, and environmental exposure contribute to the regional cancer burden. In Singapore, liver cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death for men, with liver and pancreatic cancers among the top 10 causes of cancer mortality. These cancers often do not show symptoms until the later stages, making early detection and effective treatment difficult.

Histotripsy: An Innovative Technology

Developed by US medical company, HistoSonics, the HistoSonics Histotripsy System generates microbubbles that rapidly expand and collapse, producing shock waves that break down tumours at the cellular level. This approach does not require surgery, and can non-invasively destroy tumours, including those that cannot be surgically removed.

Unlike surgery, radiotherapy, or traditional ablation, histotripsy requires no incisions or radiation, offering a painless, scarless, and bloodless treatment.

Clinical Trial on Histotripsy Therapy and Research in Asia

The application for the clinical trial using the HistoSonics Histotripsy System is being prepared. Professor Brian Goh Kim Poh, Head of Hepatopancreatobiliary and Transplant Surgery, NCCS and Singapore General Hospital, and principal investigator of the trial, will work alongside a team of oncologists, interventional radiologists and researchers from both NCCS and NCIS.

Professor Goh said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to embark on clinical trials for liver, kidney and pancreatic cancers which are prevalent in Southeast Asia. We plan to initiate trials for liver cancers first. While surgery and local ablative therapies are the main treatment modalities for liver cancers today, not all patients are suited to undergo these invasive treatments due to various factors such as patient fitness, tumour location or underlying liver disease. For these patients, innovations such as histotripsy offer an alternative option with potential advantages as it is non-invasive. We are extremely grateful to the Li Ka Shing Foundation and Temasek Trust for their generosity and strong support towards advancing cancer research by enabling us to study this novel technology.”

Associate Professor Glenn Kunnath Bonney, Senior Consultant, Division of Surgical Oncology, NCIS, said: “We are currently preparing for the clinical trial of histotripsy as a potential treatment approach for patients with liver and other complex cancers. I have just returned from an international meeting where I was shown the promising results from early clinical trials. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding evidence-based options through rigorous research, with the goal of improving patient outcomes over time. We are grateful to the Li Ka Shing Foundation and Temasek Trust for their support, and look forward to working with our partners to build the necessary foundation for careful clinical studies.”

The clinical trial is slated to commence later this year, with a targeted enrolment of 40 patients who meet the trial criteria and are reviewed by a multi-disciplinary team.

Ensuring Sustainable Impact through Strategic Philanthropy

To drive long-term impact in the region, the funding from LKSF and TT will be disbursed through a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) managed by TTFA, the philanthropy advisory services arm of TT. Through the DAF, TTFA aims to attract additional capital from other donors over time to sustainably support the next phase of cancer research.

