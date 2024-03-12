LOVE DIVING: DOT launches Philippine Dive Experience in Anilao, Batangas

ANILAO, BATANGAS, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) officially launched the first Philippine Dive Experience on Thursday (November 27) to reinforce the country’s position as a premier global destination for diving and marine biodiversity exploration.

Highlighting the Philippines’ recognition as the World’s Leading Dive Destination for the sixth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco led the dive-focused initiative under the DOT’s Philippine Experience program which brought together high-ranking diplomats including South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Lee Sang Hwa, Bangladesh Ambassador H.E F.M Borhan Uddin, Indian Ambassador H.E. Harsh Kumar Jain, Lao-PDR Ambassador H.E. Sonexay Vannaxay, Malaysian Ambassador H.E. Malik Melvin, New Zealand Ambassador H.E. Catherine McIntosh, Sri Lanka Ambassador H.E Chanaka Talpahewa, Thailand Ambassador H.E. Tull Traisorat, Vietnam Ambassador H.E. Lai Binh, as well as diplomatic and consular corps from Cambodia, China, France, Indonesia, and the United States of America.

They were joined by leaders in the dive and tourism sectors, heads of tourism associations, dive operators, and certification agencies at the gathering, which celebrated the Philippines’ unparalleled marine biodiversity and its potential to attract global attention.

In her keynote address, Secretary Frasco underscored the event’s alignment with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s vision for tourism transformation. “At the heart of the Philippine Dive Experience is our President’s vision of transformation for tourism. We’re not interested in recovering only what was lost, but rather in transcending to the rightful place that the Philippines deserves in the global community of tourism nations. A country that prioritizes the sustainability of its destination and the regeneration of its resources while it seeks to reintroduce itself to the world from the strength of its identity, heritage, and culture.”

Anilao: A Gateway to Global Dive Tourism

Anilao, a world-renowned diving destination, was the launch point for the Philippine Dive Experience tourism circuit. Secretary Frasco highlighted Anilao’s strategic role and its connection to the globally significant Verde Island Passage. “Starting here in Anilao, Batangas, a world-renowned diving destination, we shine a spotlight on the Verde Island Passage. This globally significant corridor is a haven for marine life and a dream destination for underwater photographers.”

Certified divers explored Anilao’s vibrant underwater landscapes, including the LOVE Reef—an artificial reef created through community-driven conservation efforts. Non-divers were introduced to the underwater world through guided scuba experiences, offering an immersive glimpse into the Philippines’ marine treasures.

A coastal cleanup at Anilao Pier emphasized the DOT’s commitment to sustainable tourism. Secretary Frasco remarked. “On the sustainability of dive tourism, we have worked with our partners both from the private sector, our regional offices, and our stakeholders from around the world to continue interest for Philippine diving, as well as to inject education and importance on the conservation of our marine resources.”

Enhancing Dive Tourism Infrastructure and Training

During the event, Secretary Frasco announced key initiatives to boost dive tourism, including the installation of hyperbaric chambers at strategic dive sites to ensure diver safety and meet international standards. She also highlighted the success of the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) program, which has trained over 262,000 tourism professionals nationwide, including more than 10,000 from the CALABARZON region.

These efforts come as the Philippine dive industry continues to thrive, contributing ₱73 billion in revenue in 2023 and playing a crucial role in sustainable economic growth, livelihood creation, and environmental conservation.

“To our esteemed friends from the diplomatic community, our partners, all the delegates and participants, we invite you to become ambassadors for Philippine diving. Together, we will share to the world the beauty of our dive destinations and to ensure the treasures of our seas remain a source of pride and prosperity for generations to come,“ Secretary Frasco said, urging attendees to champion the country’s underwater wonders.

Recognition for the Philippine Dive Industry

The DOT celebrated a banner year for Philippine diving, earning the title of World’s Leading Dive Destination for the sixth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards. The country also received accolades such as Best Dive Destination at the TripZilla Excellence Awards and Best Diving Destination at the Diving Resort Travel Show.

Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, represented by Provincial Administrator Wilfredo Celis, welcomed the Philippine Dive Experience delegates. “Batangas is very pleased to be a host to all of you in the next two days. I’m sure you will find your experience as pleasant as possible. And again, we’d like to thank the Department of Tourism for its continued support to the province.”

Mabini Mayor Nilo Villanueva, through Tourism Officer Ian Bueno, expressed gratitude for hosting the inaugural Philippine Dive Experience. “Our community takes pride in our natural treasures, and we are excited to share them with you. This event is not just about exploring the depths of our oceans, but also about fostering international cooperation and promoting sustainable tourism.”

A Sustainable and Immersive Dive Experience

The second day of the Philippine Dive Experience will feature a coastal cleanup at Anilao Pier, with participants—including members of the diplomatic corps and local volunteers—working together to protect marine environments. This will be followed by a cultural immersion via the Taal Heritage Tour, highlighting Batangas’ rich history and artistry, and offering visitors a deeper appreciation of the province’s vibrant cultural identity.