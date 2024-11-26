$!Melco’s Jade Dragon celebrated as one of Asia’s top 100 finest restaurants by Tatler Best

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade Dragon at City of Dreams has been honored by Tatler Best as one of Asia’s top 100 finest restaurants. The distinction highlights Jade Dragon’s devotion to the creation of exquisite culinary masterpieces using the freshest seasonal ingredients and delicacies.

Designed to transform the luxury hospitality landscape, Tatler Best is presented by Tatler Asia as the ultimate celebration of Asia’s finest hotels, restaurants and bars. The new initiative showcases and honors the crème de la crème of hospitality across the region. At a celebratory event hosted in Bangkok between November 24-25, Melco’s Jade Dragon was honored as part of the definitive selection of top 100 restaurants, meticulously curated by Tatler’s discerning team alongside a panel of esteemed industry experts.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “Thank you to Tatler Best for the accolade and congratulations to the Jade Dragon team. The honor once again highlights the Melco team’s exceptional dedication to pushing boundaries through providing guests with the most innovative and memorable experiences in hospitality and entertainment.”

With its spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon further maintains its top-tier Three MICHELIN-Star status for the sixth consecutive year.

Setting the benchmark for fine dining in Macau, Jade Dragon’s honors and awards include:

· Tatler Best 2024 (Top 100 Restaurants)

· MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2024 (Three Stars)

· Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2024

· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2024 (Three Diamonds)

· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (Two Diamonds)

· Trip.com Gourmet Award 2024 (Diamond)

· SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2024

· Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2014 – 2024

