$!Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong Halloween Special Event: “Monster Party” Unleashes a Brick-or-Treat Adventure

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - From now until 2 November 2025, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong, part of Merlin Entertainments Group, invites LEGO® fans of all ages to dive into the spooktacular “Monster Party”! Get ready for the “LEGO® Brick-or-Treat” challenges, bursting with interactive games, creative builds, and endless fun. Complete tasks to snag exclusive limited-edition gifts[1] and purchase our new “Season Pass” for a frightfully good time.

Following last year’s spooktacular success, the “Monster Party” is back with a rocking’ twist! The lively LEGO® minifigure band mates, the Monster Rockers, are having too much fun jamming in MINILAND® and have forgotten their big Halloween performance. Kids are called to join the mission to round them up and bring them back to the stage for the ultimate Halloween show!

Brick-or-Treat Missions