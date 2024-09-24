$!Monash University Malaysia Secures PETRONAS Funding for Energy Research

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2024 - Monash University Malaysia is pleased to announce that seven of its research proposals have successfully secured funding from PETRONAS. This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing innovative research in the energy sector, focusing on sustainable solutions that address the pressing global energy challenges of today and the future.

PETRONAS awarded a total of RM71 million in research grants through the PETRONAS-Academia Collaboration Dialogue (PACD), a highly competitive initiative that saw 588 applicants vying for funding. Ultimately, 61 researchers from 25 universities were selected to receive grants, with Monash University Malaysia among the successful institutions.

The awards were presented by Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Higher Education, YB Datuk Ts Mustapha Sakmud, alongside Malaysia Petroleum Management Senior Vice President, Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong.

“I firmly believe that one potential solution to the challenge of high capital investments needed for a sustainable future lies in technological breakthrough. This requires us to invest more in research and development, making collaboration between academia and industry vital,“ stated Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong.

The funding is allocated to research areas aligned with emerging global trends, focusing on sectors such as low-carbon and renewable energy. These include carbon capture and storage systems, bioenergy development, efficient hydrogen generation, and enhancing operational efficiency through data analytics and AI.

Here are the recipients of the funding from Monash University Malaysia:

1. Professor Ir. Dr Chan Eng Seng, School of Engineering: “Microalgae oil Biorefinery: Identification, quantification and characterisation of lipid derivatives from crude lipids extracted from microalgae.”

2. Dr Song Cher Pin, School of Engineering: “Biorefinery of defatted microalgae: Separation. identification, characterization and valorization of defatted microalgae.”

3. Dr Surya Nurzaman, School of Engineering: “Aerial perching for contact-based inspection in oilfield installations based on soft robotics.”

4. Professor Raphael Phan, School of Information Technology: “Æinstein: Adversarial AI amongst Materials Discovery Domains.”

5. Dr Patrick Tang, School of Engineering: “Modelling and Knowledge-informed Control of Microalgae Lipids Metabolism under Diverse Environmental Stresses.”

6. Dr Lau Ee Von, School of Engineering: “Microalgae in CO2 capture and renewable energy.”

7. Professor Chai Siang Piao, School of Engineering: “Development of electro-catalyst for CO2 reduction study from flaring or post-combustion.”

These projects span critical areas such as renewable energy, CO2 reduction, green hydrogen, AI, and robotics—research that aligns with Monash University Malaysia’s mission to address key global issues and drive technological advancements.

“This partnership with PETRONAS represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to advance research that makes a tangible impact. By working together, we are not only exploring solutions for today’s energy challenges but also helping to shape a sustainable future. The diverse range of research projects funded through this collaboration speaks to the strength and innovation of our academic community. I am confident that the outcomes of these initiatives will contribute to the betterment of society, both locally and globally,“ stated Professor Dato’ Dr Faisal Rafiq Bin Mahamd Adikan, Vice President (Research & Development) at Monash University Malaysia.

As the world faces increasing pressure to transition to cleaner, more efficient energy sources, collaborations between academia and industry become ever more vital. The partnership with PETRONAS highlights the importance of such alliances and reinforces the role that academic institutions like Monash University Malaysia play in shaping the future of energy.

