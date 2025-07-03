MyRepublic Launches Exclusive GAMER Broadband Bundle with Magic: The Gathering’s Newest Expansion – Edge of Eternities

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 – MyRepublic announces an exclusive new bundle for trading card game fans: Receive a Magic: The Gathering (MTG) booster box from the upcoming Edge of Eternities expansion when customers sign up for MyRepublic’s high-performance GAMER broadband plan.

Launching officially in August 2025, Edge of Eternities marks the 106th expansion of the legendary card game franchise, bringing a cosmic twist to the MTG multiverse. New sign-ups for MyRepublic’s GAMER broadband plan will open on 3 July 2025, allowing sufficient time for broadband installation and onboarding. Eligible customers will be able to redeem their Edge of Eternities booster boxes in August, in line with the official launch of the expansion.

Booster boxes are a gateway for both competitive players and collectors to discover powerful, rare, and potentially high-value cards. With each sealed pack containing a mix of strategic game-changers and sought-after editions, the bundle delivers excitement even before the game begins.

Customers can choose between:

--> Play Booster Box – designed for those focused on building strong decks and enjoying gameplay.

--> Collector Booster Box – ideal for collectors hunting for exclusive foils, alternate art, and rare finds.

“This isn’t just about broadband speeds—it’s about understanding what makes gamers tick. Community, value, and the thrill of getting something unique. These bundles bring all of that together in a way no broadband provider has done before.” said Terry Williams, Vice President, Consumer, MyRepublic.

MyRepublic’s GAMER broadband plan is engineered for ultra-low latency and high-speed responsiveness, delivering a seamless experience for online play, multiplayer battles, and real-time strategy.

Quantities are limited, and demand is expected to be high. Sign-ups begin 3 July 2025 via https://myrepublic.net/sg/magic-the-gathering/

For more information, please visit https://myrepublic.net/sg/magic-the-gathering/

https://myrepublic.net/sg/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/myrepublic

https://x.com/myrepublic

https://www.facebook.com/MyRepublicSG/

https://www.instagram.com/myrepublicsg/

MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator whose values lie in the future of connectivity, the next opportunity to disrupt, and innovations that will make a real difference. The provider’s priority is to redefine broadband and mobile connectivity in the markets it operates and empower customers to understand what a true modern connectivity experience can be.

Magic: The Gathering

First launched in 1993, Magic: The Gathering is a globally renowned trading card game by Wizards of the Coast, known for its deep strategy, collectible value, and vibrant player community.