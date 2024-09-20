NTS strengthens position as one-stop supplier with the opening of their new facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2024 – Today, NTS proudly opens its new facility in Singapore, merging assembly and manufacturing operations into a state-of-the-art, future-proof production and office space. With this expansion, NTS is fully equipped to be the first-tier contract manufacturer and partner of choice for its clients. The new site in Singapore is set to become an important hub for global clients in the Asian region. Vertically integrated solutions for ultraprecision NTS Singapore specializes in producing complex, mechanic and mechatronic (cleanroom) assemblies that are crucial to the core functionality of its clients’ products. “It was both a necessary and logical step to integrate our assembly and manufacturing processes under one roof,“ says Frans van Lierop, Chief Executive Officer of NTS. “As the global demand for ultraprecision components and modules continues to rise, we need to stay ahead. With this new location, we can confidently say we are fully prepared for the future.” Construction of the new facility began in May 2022, and it has been completed in full compliance with safety regulations and environmental standards. The facility also offers a comfortable and modern working environment for all employees.

The successful completion of this high-profile redevelopment project underscores the strong partnership between NTS and ESR-LOGOS REIT, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Commenting on this milestone, Adrian Chui, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ESR-LOGOS Funds Management, said, “The grand opening of NTS’s new headquarters at 21B Senoko Loop exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our tenants. We are proud to partner with NTS on this significant project and are excited to support their continued growth and success in the years to come.”