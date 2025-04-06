$!Octa broker’s survey: Malaysian traders’ security stance

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2025 - Octa, a global regulated broker since 2011, conducted a survey to learn more about Malaysian traders’ security habits and behaviours, both in everyday life and in trading. Below are some insightful takeaways on how traders approach one of the most crucial aspects of their craft.

There is an old saying, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.’ Whatever its initial source, this piece of wisdom is remarkably applicable to trading. With that idea in mind, Octa, a globally trusted and regulated broker, surveyed Malaysian traders about their stance towards security in life and trading. The survey showed some interesting correlations.

Suspended judgement

According to Octa’s survey, 83% of Malaysian traders tend not to trust new acquaintances too easily. They prefer getting to know a new person for several months before entirely relying on them. The remaining 17% approach this aspect of their life in a much more nonchalant manner, saying they only need several hours or less to start trusting a new person.

This reserved attitude towards new people displayed by Malaysian traders matches their stance towards choosing a financial broker. 92% conduct thorough research and scrutinise online reviews before putting their trust in a broker, while only 8% make this decision without proper groundwork.

This symmetry in attitudes speaks volumes about people’s mentality, but the key takeaway is this: in life, as in trading, Malaysian traders tend to display a cold-headed approach. They opt for transparency and require as much information as reasonably possible before making a crucial decision, whether in their life or finances.

As a broker with a long and successful track record, Octa fully supports this stance and advises traders to test its advantageous conditions and fast withdrawals first-hand instead of mindlessly trusting advertisements. This way, traders can ensure Octa discloses all its fees and conditions without any hidden tricks—just fair and transparent trading.

A disciplined approach to finances

The survey showed that 84% of traders pay their utility bills in advance, while only 16% do it at the last minute, despite having no money issues. Surprising though it may seem, this lifestyle choice does not entirely match the participants’ stance towards risk management in trading. About 30% of respondents use stop-loss and take-profit orders only when attempting an especially hazardous trade. In most cases, they rely on their intuition and experience.