Oriental Residence Bangkok Joins Prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ Collection

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group has embarked on an exciting new chapter with the signing of a partnership agreement with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). This collaboration introduces Oriental Residence Bangkok, a stunning haven reminiscent of a classy second home to the esteemed SLH repertoire. Embodying timeless elegance in the heart of the capital, the beautiful residence stands as the inaugural property under the Oriental Residence brand within the ONYX Hospitality Group portfolio. This marks the exciting beginning of a collection destined to redefine luxury living in unique locations.

The milestone, which promises to elevate the luxury travel experience for discerning guests, was recently commemorated at a prestigious ceremony held at Oriental Residence Bangkok attended by Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, Mr. Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and key executives from both organisations.

SLH is regarded as the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. SLH has personally visited, verified and vetted each hotel within its collection. ONYX Hospitality Group is delighted that Oriental Residence Bangkok has successfully met SLH’s stringent criteria, which include independence, a central city location with fewer than 200 rooms, storytelling capabilities, a commitment to supporting local communities and the environment, and providing exclusive and distinctive offerings including authentic experiences unique to the locality of the property.

Renowned for its elegant design and exceptional service, Oriental Residence Bangkok epitomises luxury living in the heart of the bustling city. Nestled on Wireless Road - a prime location in Bangkok - it offers opulent accommodation, world-class amenities, and unparalleled service, embodying elegance and sophistication. The property provides a refined second home tailored to the astute modern traveller, where tradition lives on in every gesture, making each visit a celebration of the timeless allure of gracious living. Embraced in history and diplomatic heritage, its lush gardens offer seclusion and peace, fostering a true sense of belonging. The beautiful suites blend Oriental wisdom, Thai warmth, and contemporary comforts. Facilities include dining at Café Claire, offering classic elegance with modern inspiration and classic, wholesome dishes. The boutique style atmosphere exudes relaxed sophistication within the opulent surrounds of the American and Dutch Embassies. Providing a tranquil escape from the urban hustle, the Play Deck has an open-air swimming pool surrounded by the city skyline.

Being accepted into the SLH portfolio grants Oriental Residence Bangkok access to a prestigious global network of over 570 hotels renowned for luxury and independence in more than 90 countries. This affiliation not only enhances exposure to international clientele but also positions the property as a preferred destination for independently minded travellers seeking exceptional luxury, meaningful experiences, and cultural immersion.

“Incorporating Oriental Residence Bangkok into the SLH collection represents a significant milestone for ONYX Hospitality Group,“ stated Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group. He added, “It underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences that resonate globally while preserving our property’s distinctive character and community engagement initiatives.”

In addition to its prestigious entry into the SLH collection, Oriental Residence Bangkok was recently awarded 1 MICHELIN Key by the renowned MICHELIN Guide, solidifying its status as a premier luxury destination. This recognition underscores the property’s dedication to offering guests more than just exceptional service, with a focus on personalised experiences and unique character that elevate traditional hospitality standards.

These accolades not only highlight Oriental Residence Bangkok’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class luxury but also firmly position it as a leader in high-end hospitality.

Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Small Luxury Hotels of the World said, “Our partnership with the well-respected ONYX Hospitality Group further solidifies our brand presence in Thailand. With its deep heritage roots in Thai culture and hospitality, we are looking forward to expanding Oriental Residence Bangkok’s audience reach through our global storytelling platforms and distribution networks.”

Looking ahead, ONYX Hospitality Group anticipates potential future additions to the SLH portfolio with upcoming Oriental Residence properties in the most captivating locales. Each prospective inclusion will independently undergo SLH’s rigorous selection process to ensure it aligns with the brand’s ethos of unique storytelling and exceptional guest experiences.

For more information on Oriental Residence Bangkok: www.oriental-residence.com

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group: www.onyx-hospitality.com

For more information on Small Luxury Hotels of the World: www.SLH.com