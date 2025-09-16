Over 3,800 Participants Join Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2025 to Experience a New Era of AI‑Driven Innovation in Digital Entertainment

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2025 (DELF), Cyberport's annual flagship event, concluded successfully yesterday. This year's Forum, themed “Adventure Island: Unlock Innovation with The Missing Piece”, spotlighted the transformative potential of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in digital entertainment, arts and culture, sports, and beyond. The programme featured industry forums, innovation showcases, captivating performances, interactive workshops, and esports tournaments. Over the three days, the event drew over 3,800 participants, with nearly 280,000 online views, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for advancing digital entertainment innovation.

Following an opening day filled with insightful discussions from distinguished guests, participants over the past few days explored 35 experience booths and joined over 25 interactive workshops, gaining firsthand exposure to innovative technologies in daily life. The event also presented a series of captivating performances blending technology and art, including “A Spectacular Showcase of Drones and Robotics”, and the “HKITDA Art-Tech Concert”, as well as sports event such as the” “Flash Ball MR” Hong Kong Regional Competition, immersing attendees in the excitement of technologyempowered creativity and sports.



Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, stated: “Innovative technologies like AI not only unleash creative potential and drive innovation in the cultural, arts, and entertainment industries, but also play a crucial role in promoting social inclusion and bridging the digital divide. For instance, the ‘Elderly e-Sport Tournament’ allows seniors to engage in eSport, enjoying the fun of digital entertainment while enhancing their digital skills and fostering intergenerational connections. This makes technology truly beneficial to communities of all ages and backgrounds. Today, AI has become a core engine for industry transformation, reshaping creative processes, business models, and user experiences. Cyberport will continue to serve as Hong Kong’s digital tech hub and AI accelerator, connecting local and international tech forces to promote the deep integration of AI and digital entertainment, nurture the next generation of creative tech talent and enhance Hong Kong’s influence on the global innovation landscape. With the rapid advancement of AI, I look forward to next year’s DELF unveiling even more groundbreaking innovations.”



Premiere of the China's First AIGenerated Feature Film in Hong Kong



The China's first AIgenerated feature film, “Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao”, made its Hong Kong premiere at DELF 2025, drawing a large audience. Following the screening, Pax Chen, Founder and CEO of FizzDragon — the film's production company and a Cyberport community member, and Tony Ngai, Honorary Advisor of the Hong Kong Society of Cinematographers, shared their insights and challenges in producing a film with AI. The session also featured the screening of five short films from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology's AI Film Festival, demonstrating the fusion of innovative technology and creative vision, and underscoring the profound impact of AI technology on the film and visual arts sector.



In addition, the Re:VISS AI Film Fest 2025 cum Awards Ceremony, themed “Revolutionising Visual Storytelling, Transforming Creative Expression Through AI”, was held at DELF. The event attracted hundreds of local and overseas creators to share ideas and insights. A special “DirectorStudent Jam” segment was introduced to pass on Hong Kong's cinematic creative spirit, further advancing AI filmmaking and nurturing talent in the field.



Elderly Esports Breaks the Digital Divide and Enhances Seniors' WellBeing



Another highlight of DELF 2025 was the “Elderly e-Sports Tournament and Experience Day”, powered by Rotary Club of Smart Hong Kong. Featuring “Sky Warriors and Tablet Challenges”, motionsensing games developed by a Cyberport community member KellyJohn Studio, the competition saw nearly 300 seniors competing on site. The atmosphere was electric, with participants fully engaged in the matches, demonstrating that technology transcends age barriers.



On the same day, the 2025 Hong Kong Banking and Finance Industry eSports Championship, organised by the Chinese Bankers Club, Hong Kong, brought together top esports players from the sector. The event showcased how technology fosters community engagement, empowers diverse groups, and enhances vitality across industries.



