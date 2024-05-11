OZONO Launches in Australia with Innovative Eco-Friendly Cleaning Technology

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2024 – OZONO, the eco-conscious brand spearheading the movement towards chemical-free cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Australia. Established in 2021 in Singapore, OZONO aims to transform the cleaning industry by offering a chemical-free cleaning device.

At the heart of OZONO is its innovative aqueous ozone technology. This system converts ordinary tap water into aqueous ozone—a naturally occurring oxidant—using electricity. The result is a powerful, chemical-free cleaning solution that kills micro-organisms up to 3000 times faster and up to 200 times more effectively than chlorine bleach, without leaving behind any harmful residues. After use, the aqueous ozone reverts back to water and oxygen, resulting in zero pollution to water systems and ensuring no harmful chemicals enter the environment.

The Hidden Health Risks of Traditional Detergents

While conventional detergents may seem effective, they can pose significant risks to health, especially for young children. Many detergents contain harsh chemicals such as phosphates, synthetic surfactants, and artificial fragrances. These substances can trigger allergic reactions, skin irritations, and more serious conditions like atopic dermatitis. According to a study published by HCPLive, exposure to laundry detergents has been linked to an increase in atopic conditions, including eczema, consistent asthma, and allergic rhinitis, particularly in children.

Further studies from the Cleveland Clinic indicate that many detergents are common culprits behind skin rashes in children, with the chemicals in these products disrupting the skin barrier and causing skin irritation. Children, who often have more sensitive skin than adults, are particularly vulnerable to these adverse effects. The harmful residues left behind on clothing and linens after washing can come into direct contact with their skin, potentially leading to long-term dermatological issues.

OZONO’s aqueous ozone technology offers a solution to these health concerns. Free from harmful chemicals, it provides a safe and effective way to clean, making it ideal for households with young children, individuals with sensitive skin, or those prone to allergies.

Environmental Impacts of Detergents and Detergent Pods

Beyond the human health risks, traditional cleaning products wreak havoc on the environment. Many detergents contain chemicals that leach into water systems, contaminating rivers, lakes, and oceans. According to research 11 million metric tonnes of plastic waste, much of it from single-use packaging like detergent bottles, enters the ocean annually. Additionally, it is estimated that 1.5 million tonnes of microplastics from household cleaning products, including cleaning agents and personal care items infiltrate global waterways every year, with devastating effects on marine ecosystems.

Detergent pods, marketed for their convenience, are another significant contributor to environmental degradation. Encased in polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), a water-soluble plastic, these pods may dissolve, but studies show that up to 75% of PVA from detergent pods does not fully biodegrade. According to a 2021 study by Arizona State University, PVA can persist in the environment, contributing to microplastic pollution that endangers marine life and may enter the food chain, posing risks to both wildlife and humans.

As noted by Euronews Green in 2024, detergent pods are a major source of microplastic pollution, as the PVA residue lingers in water systems. In addition to contributing to plastic waste, the chemicals inside these pods degrade water quality, threatening biodiversity and aquatic ecosystems.

A Sustainable Alternative with OZONO

OZONO offers a revolutionary alternative to these harmful products. By using aqueous ozone technology, households and businesses can avoid single-use plastics, chemical residues, and microplastic pollution. In the US, 900 million laundry jugs discarded annually, with only 30 percent of these being recycled. OZONO’s chemical-free cleaning system provides a sustainable option for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Its flagship device, OZONO OZPro is a groundbreaking device that replaces traditional laundry detergents, fabric softeners, sanitizers, and washing machine cleaners using innovative aqueous ozone technology. The system harnesses air and electricity to generate ozone, a natural oxidant, which dissolves in water to clean, sanitize and remove odour without the need for harsh chemicals. Ozone is highly effective, killing microorganisms up to 200 times more effectively than chlorine and leaving no harmful residue as it reverts to oxygen.

Compared to traditional detergents, which rely on petrochemical surfactants and hot water to remove dirt and bacteria, OZONO OZPro offers a gentler, eco-friendly approach. OZONO uses cold water only – this preserves fabric quality by removing the need for hot water and preventing microfibre shedding, which often results from repeated washing with conventional chemicals. This not only extends the life of your clothes but also reduces energy consumption for hot water.

“We’re excited to bring OZONO to Australia,“ said Mr Lee of OZONO. “Our mission is not only to deliver a more effective way to clean but also to offer a solution that’s safe for both families and the environment. Detergent pods and traditional cleaners may seem convenient, but they’re contributing to long-term harm. With OZONO, we can clean smarter—without sacrificing health or sustainability.”

With OZONO, consumers can now reduce their reliance on harmful chemicals and plastics, making everyday cleaning safer for both people and the planet. Additionally, OZONO currently offers a 30-day money-back trial, which you can learn more about here, and offers Afterpay for flexible payment options

For more information, visit OZONO’s Website. Make the switch to a cleaner, greener future—and protect your home, your family, and the earth.

