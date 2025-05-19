SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - Evnia, the premium gaming sub-brand of Philips Monitors, is proud to announce the groundbreaking launch of its flagship 27M2N8800 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. Designed to redefine competitive and immersive gaming through industry-leading technology, this monitor combining a 4th Gen QD-OLED panel, 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, HDMI2.1 and DP 2.1connectivity, along with AI-enhanced Ambiglow Lighting, setting a new benchmark for visual excellence and game play fluidity.

Cutting-Edge Performance

The 27M2N8800 features a 27-inch 4K (3840x2160) 4th Gen QD-OLED panel, delivering unparalleled contrast, infinite blacks, and vibrant colors. With an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GTG) response time, it eliminates motion blur and input lag, ensuring razor-sharp precision in fast-paced titles such as VALORANT and Call of Duty. The monitor’s peak brightness of 1000 nits and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification create lifelike visuals, providing a true 10-bit color display and an ultra-wide color gamut for a immersive experience that brings vitality to your game.

Made for gaming

Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (80Gbps bandwidth) and dual HDMI 2.1 ports, the monitor supports uncompressed 4K 240Hz output, ideal for next-gen GPUs. A 10-bit color depth and 145% sRGB coverage ensure cinematic color reproduction, making every frame a masterpiece. Certified with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, the monitor provides a variable refresh rate (VRR) and the true HDR gaming experience. combining smooth gameplay at peak performance with exceptionally high dynamic range visuals while maintaining low latency.

The built-in Evnia Precision Center software empowers gamers to fine-tune their experience:

•Stark Shadow Boost: the feature offers three selectable levels that enhance image texture with better color saturation and higher contrast, improving visibility in both light and dark environments.

•Smart Crosshair: the feature enhances aiming accuracy, allowing players to spot enemies more easily.

•Smart Sniper: Automatically zooms in on critical targets when scoping, perfect for landing clutch shots with agents like Jett.

A truly immersive visual experience

Philips Evnia exclusive Ai-enhanced Ambiglow feature is an innovative lighting technology that synchronizes RGB lights with audio and video content during gameplay. Located on the backside of the monitor, these lights interact with the game being played, changing color based on on-screen actions. This creates a more immersive experience, elevating gaming visuals to a new level.

Ergonomic Design and Unrivaled Warranty

In addition to its powerful visual and gaming features, the Philips Evnia 27M2N8800 prioritizes user comfort. The monitor’s Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) allows for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments to fit the most comfortable position. Additionally, the Low Blue Mode reduces blue light exposure to the eyes, minimizing potential adverse health effects.

With all these features in mind, the Philips Evnia 27M2N8800 is an excellent choice for gamers seeking a powerful monitor with a visually competitive edge. For more information about the 27M2N8800, please visit Philips Evnia Website.

