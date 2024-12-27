Pigeon Empowers Mothers With A Holistic Maternity Skincare Line: The Perfect Blend of Nature, Science, and Sustainability

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 December 2024 - Pigeon, the go-to brand for mother-and-baby essentials, expands its support for mothers with the new Natural Botanical Maternity skincare range, designed to provide mothers with safe, effective, and eco-conscious, self-care solutions during pregnancy and postpartum. This unique range combines 90% naturally derived ingredients with cutting-edge Dermal Precision Technology, ensuring maximum absorption and minimal irritation for sensitive skin.

The skincare line includes four products: Stretch Marks Serum, Stretch Marks Cream, Firming Cream, and Collagen Hydro Mist. Each one is crafted to enhance skin elasticity, firmness, and radiance, helping mothers maintain their skin’s vitality during the transformative journey of pregnancy and beyond. The unique Dermal Precision Technology ensures that active ingredients are precisely absorbed into the deeper layers of the dermis, providing targeted care for lasting skin benefits.

The skincare range has been clinically proven to deliver visible results, with satisfaction rates ranging from 91% to 100%. Clinical trials show significant improvements in stretch mark appearance, skin firmness, and overall skin texture.

What sets the Natural Botanical Maternity skincare line apart is its commitment to sustainability. It features upcycled ingredients, such as organic Tangerine Extract, offering a gentle yet effective solution for mothers. Additionally, the line uses eco-friendly packaging made from FSC-certified paper and recycled plastics.

“We believe that a mother’s well-being directly impacts the development and happiness of her baby. That’s why we are committed to providing effective solutions that support both maternal self-care and family happiness. Our dedication to sustainability ensures that our products are not only gentle on the skin but also kind to the planet, with eco-conscious practices that prioritise the future of both mothers and the environment.”

- Mr. Yusuke Nakata, CEO, Pigeon Singapore Business Unit.

With its dedication to both maternal well-being and environmental responsibility, Natural Botanical Maternity skincare aims to support mothers through every stage of motherhood while promoting a healthier planet.

Tailored Solutions for Every Stage of Motherhood

For optimal skin during pregnancy & postpartum:

Prevent

-> Stretch Marks Cream – Prep your skin for the massive stretch with Peptides and Amino Acids

Target

-> Stretch Marks Serum – Lighten stretch marks scars with BrightenPlu5+, a skin-loving brightening combination

Restore

-> Firming Cream – Tighten and smoothen skin appearance with Carnitine and Peptides

On-The-Go

-> Collagen Hydro Mist – Relieve dry skin quickly with a blend of Collagen, Peptides and Panthenol

