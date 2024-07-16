POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE Unveils Breakthrough Microbiome Analyzer to Offer Science-Based Skincare Recommendations

The new technology, being piloted with Watsons Philippines, has the power to revolutionize the way consumers identify and address their unique skincare needs

MANILA, PHILIPPINES -16 July 2024 – POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE has debuted a revolutionary Microbiome Analyzer that deciphers the complex ecosystem of microorganisms residing on the skin and delivers insights that empower consumers to make more precise choices for achieving their ultimate skin. A step change in beauty tech, the state-of-the-art test that generates a customized microbiome report, identifies users’ unique skin profile and recommends a complete day and night skincare regimen best suited to their individualized results. “At the POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE, we’re constantly innovating to help people achieve their ultimate skin, and we’re thrilled to reveal the Microbiome Analyzer as our latest beauty breakthrough,“ said LUCIA LIU, R&D Platform Lead for POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE. “Invisible to the naked eye, the microbiome holds specific information about how to enhance your skin and guide your skincare routine. Leveraging our unrivaled expertise in microbiome science, this new technology is a game-changer in making that data accessible, comprehensible, and actionable.”

The skin microbiome, an intricate ecosystem unique to every individual, plays an important role in maintaining skin health and produces important nutrients to support our skin’s beauty needs, such as vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids. It dynamically responds to external factors such as weather, pollution, UV exposure, cosmetics, stress, sleep, and exercise and imbalances in the microbiome have been linked to various skin concerns, including dryness, sensitivity, acne, and premature aging. By gaining a deeper understanding of the skin microbiome, individuals can better address their specific skincare needs. The POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE Microbiome Analyzer utilizes rapid profiling and innovative data tools to facilitate identification of users’ microbiome signature. Consumers will learn about their skincare needs and be recommended a suitable skincare regimen, based on their microbiome characteristics. The process is simple. Here’s how it works: 1. Provide a Sample: An on-site beauty advisor will assist in collecting a microbiome sample. All it takes is a gentle swab of your skin. 2. Test Processing: The sample will be processed and within 60mins, the analysis will be completed. 3. Custom Skincare Consultation: Your beauty advisor will generate your microbiome report, including personalized skincare recommendations.