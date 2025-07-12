HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 – A seminar titled “Positioning Vietnam – Promoting the National Image in the New Era” was co-hosted in Hanoi on July 9 by Vietnam News and Law newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency and the Department of Grassroots Information and External Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The event aimed to gather expert feedback for the Draft Strategy on Promoting Vietnam’s National Image Abroad.

The strategy’s overall goal is to enhance positive information about Vietnam both domestically and internationally, improving global awareness of a stable, developing, innovative and culturally rich country. It seeks to elevate the country’s standing on the international stage.

According to the draft strategy, which is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister later this month, by 2030 all provinces and centrally governed cities will implement international communication campaigns aligned with a unified national direction.

The plan also targets the organisation of at least 10 major international media campaigns and aims to increase the volume of positive international media coverage and digital content about Vietnam to at least 80 per cent.

The strategy further aspires for Vietnam to rank among the top 40 countries with the most favourable media presence globally, attract 35 million international visitors by 2030, and have the cultural industry contribute 7 per cent of GDP by 2030 and 8 per cent by 2035.

To achieve these goals, the strategy proposes a diversified communication approach, combining traditional and digital platforms.

It also recommends integrating media campaigns into diplomatic, cultural and sports events; partnering with international media outlets, film crews and foreign correspondents.

Supporting measures include enhancing local capacity, building unique local brands, conducting international surveys and strengthening the role of external communication platforms.

Developing a modern, cohesive and competitive communication strategy is considered a critical step in amplifying Vietnam’s values in a rapidly changing world.

As Vietnam’s global credibility and governance capacity continue to grow, there is a rising need to inspire national development aspirations and promote the image of a strong and resilient nation.

Vu Viet Trang, Vietnam News Agency General Director said: “Positioning the national image is not only the task of the media but an essential part of overall development strategy. To successfully implement the strategy, we need a strong communication ecosystem where mainstream journalism plays a leading role, offering credible data as a foundation for other stakeholders — from KOLs and digital creators to businesses and overseas Vietnamese — to tell a consistent and inspiring story of Vietnam.”