$!Quality HealthCare Launches ‘Quality HealthCare Home Care’ to Enhance Access to In-Home Nursing Services for Elderly and Patients, Supporting Government’s Elderly Service Goals

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - As Hong Kong faces an ageing population, the need for accessible, in-home care has never been more urgent. In response, Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited (QHMS), one of the private healthcare providers with over 150 years of history, is proud to announce the launch of ‘Quality HealthCare Home Care’ (’Home Care’), a paid service offering personalised in-home nursing care designed to deliver high-quality healthcare support to elderly and patients.

Hong Kong’s population is rapidly ageing, with the number of individuals aged 65 and over projected to rise from 1.5 million in 2021 to 2.52 million by 2039, representing 31% of the total population[1]. This demographic shift brings with it increasing health and social care needs and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly. As a result, there is an urgent demand for healthcare services that cater specifically to seniors. Addressing these needs is crucial for ensuring that elderly individuals receive the support they require to manage daily activities and maintain their quality of life.

‘As one of Hong Kong’s major private healthcare providers, QHMS places customers at the heart of everything we do,‘ said Elaine Chu, General Manager of QHMS. ‘We understand that ageing often comes with unique challenges, and we believe that seniors do not necessarily have to leave the comfort of homes to receive the care they need. Our new “Home Care” service reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centric healthcare solutions that meet healthcare needs but also serve as a strong support system for the elderly and their families. By enabling our senior patients to age in familiar surroundings, we aim to alleviate the stress on families and provide peace of mind as they navigate the challenge of elderly care.’

Home Care offers a broad range of nursing services through its network of over 14,000 registered nurses and healthcare professionals, providing personalised care that ensures the safety, comfort, and well-being of elderly individuals, post-surgery patients and those with chronic diseases. Certified under the ISO 9001:2015 international quality management standard, Quality HealthCare Nursing’s core values of commitment, affordability, respect and ethics guide us in delivering high-quality, compassionate care to every customer.

This new service aligns with the Hong Kong Government’s mission to support the elderly with services that uphold dignity, security and belonging. The service is also available to holders of the Community Care Service Voucher (CCSV). We hope to ease the financial burden on elderly and their families, playing our part to contribute to the public healthcare system’s efforts to manage increasing demand.

Key features of Home Care include:

-> Customised access to services: Patients and their caregivers can easily enquire about services through a dedicated hotline, WhatsApp or the QHMS mobile app, with guaranteed matching within 48 hours and a variety of flexible programme options, including customised care arrangements and follow-ups.

-> Dedicated care advisor: Each patient is paired with a care advisor who provides recommendations, develops a personalised plan, matches them with suitable nurses and carers, and oversees the entire care journey, adjusting services based on feedback to ensure the highest standard of care.

-> Flexible services to meet varied needs: From ageing in place, medical escort (provided by healthcare assistants or health workers) to outreach healthcare services (provided by registered nurses), Home Care offers flexible service durations ranging from daily, weekly, monthly, or 24/7 care options.