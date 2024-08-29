Samsung Delivers Exceptional Laundry Efficiency and Convenience with the New Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

SINGAPORE - 29 August 2024 - Samsung Electronics Singapore expanded their range of laundry solutions with the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, its first All-in-One laundry solution that integrates a large capacity washer, a Heatpump Technology dryer and AI to deliver exceptional efficiency and convenience. As the first Samsung combo appliance to use Heatpump Technology in place of the condensing method for laundry drying, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ dries clothes at low temperatures to prevent fabric shrinkage, while saving time1 and energy2. The combo’s various AI features also help to take the guesswork out of laundry permutations to make daily housework more convenient for homeowners.
“The latest addition to our Bespoke AI lineup strengthens Samsung’s commitment to deliver an intuitive and connective home experience to homeowners. Samsung’s AI-integrated appliances offer intelligent support for homeowners to help them do less and enjoy more. The new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ will not only redefine daily laundry routines, it will revolutionise the home laundry experience by making the process more intelligent, efficient and environmentally conscious for homeowners and their families,“ said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.
All-in-One Laundry Solution with Heatpump Technology
As an All-in-One laundry solution, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is capable of washing and drying more clothes in a single load, eliminating the need to transfer large amounts of wet clothes from the washer to a separate dryer. With a large capacity drum that washes up to 25kg and dries up to 15kg of laundry, the combo makes daily laundry a breeze for homeowners.
The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ uses Heatpump Technology to enhance the drying performance by improving the efficiency of the internal air circulation, using less energy and preventing fabric shrinkage. Equipped with an especially large heat exchanger, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is able to reduce drying times by up to 60%1 and energy usage by up to 75%2 with Heatpump Technology.
AI-powered Efficiency and Convenience
The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is equipped with AI Home3, a 7-inch LCD display that serves as an intuitive control centre for homeowners to manage their laundry in a simple manner. Besides enabling a flexible control experience for users to quickly select functions and adjust settings, AI Home personalises homeowners’ washing and drying cycles by remembering users’ habits and suggesting cycles using machine learning. Once the cycle is complete, AI Home provides an energy and water consumption report through the SmartThings app4. AI Home also incorporates multi-tasking features, enabling homeowners to take calls, set alarms and access entertainment content, while monitoring the status of all the connected appliances within their home.
Featuring AI Wash5 and AI Dry5 functions, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ uses sensors to adjust the washing and drying performance of each load to enable more thorough and efficient6 laundry cycles. With AI Wash, the weight, type of fabric and soiling level of each load can be automatically detected for the machine to dispense the right amount of water and detergent for each wash cycle. It also continuously adjusts the soaking, rinsing and spinning times to achieve the optimal wash cycles automatically. After the washing cycle is complete, the AI Dry feature automatically adjusts the drying process based on the weight and moisture content for each load, saving homeowners’ time and energy.
Saving Time with Every Wash
Equipped with the Super Speed cycle feature, users can finish a single clean and dry cycle in just 98 minutes7. This means that a washing load can be completed in 28 minutes8 and a drying cycle can be completed in 70 minutes9, giving homeowners greater time savings with every wash.
The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is also equipped with the Auto Open Door feature. At the end of each cycle, the appliance’s door automatically opens to allow humid air to escape the drum and prevents water buildup on the door diaphragm. This prevents a musty odour from developing in the event that homeowners do not open the door immediately after each laundry cycle.
Tailored Care For Different Fabrics
Homeowners can expect a more thorough wash with AI Ecobubble™10, a technology that dissolves detergent to create a thick cleansing foam that penetrates fabrics11 for a deeper clean. It can also detect the type of fabric to optimise the amount of bubbles and washing time on AI Wash & Dry cycles. The powerful Speed Spray system then rinses away dirt and detergent residue quickly, ensuring a thorough clean while being gentle on fabrics12.
With the Flex Auto Dispense System, appropriate amounts of detergent and softener are automatically dispensed for every wash cycle, alleviating the need for homeowners to estimate the right amount for each load. The Flex Auto Dispense System consists of two containers to hold detergent and softener13, while providing the flexibility for homeowners to designate their preferred compartments for softener and detergent.
The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ also features a Less Microfiber Cycle mode, which adjusts the motor’s revolution speed and washing intensiveness to help prevent synthetic clothes from shedding microfibers, reducing the amount of microfiber in the water drained from the washing machines by up to 60%14. This feature is developed with support from Ocean Wise Plastics Labs and Patagonia, as part of Samsung’s efforts to reduce microplastics pollution from being discharged into waterways.
To ensure durability for long term use, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ features the Digital Inverter Technology that utilises strong magnets for a quiet and powerful performance with enhanced energy efficiency. It also features the industry’s longest warranty15 of 20 years on its high-quality motor, ensuring long-lasting performance.
Elevate Your Laundry Experience with SmartThings
The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ comes with Samsung SmartThings integration to elevate homeowners’ laundry experience. Homeowners can tap on SmartThings Energy to monitor and manage energy use in real-time, receive monthly reports on energy consumption and set energy target alerts.
Within SmartThings Energy, homeowners can access AI Energy Mode to check their daily, weekly and monthly power consumption, and estimate their monthly electricity bill. When selected, it intelligently reduces energy use by up to 60% on washing, up to 30% on drying.
Homeowners can also check on their appliance’s status and proactively address any maintenance needs with Home Care. The feature automatically notifies homeowners on parts that require replacement, while helping to diagnose and troubleshoot issues. The Clothing Care feature also enables homeowners to customise each cycle by taking a photo of their clothes’ care labels and registering them under “My Closet”.
Bespoke AI Laundry Options for Every Home
Besides the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, Samsung also offers a range of Bespoke AI™ Laundry options with varying capacities and features to suit every home. The range includes the Bespoke AI™ Laundry with 11kg capacity for the washer and the washer dryer combo, as well as a 10kg capacity dryer model.
Availability and Pricing
The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is available for pre-order from 29 August to 29 September 2024 at the Samsung Online Store and selected consumer electronics stores.