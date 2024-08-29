Samsung Delivers Exceptional Laundry Efficiency and Convenience with the New Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Latest All-in-One laundry solution by Samsung integrates a washer, dryer and various AI features that make it the brand’s most intelligent, efficient and environmentally conscious laundry combo to date.

SINGAPORE - 29 August 2024 - Samsung Electronics Singapore expanded their range of laundry solutions with the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, its first All-in-One laundry solution that integrates a large capacity washer, a Heatpump Technology dryer and AI to deliver exceptional efficiency and convenience. As the first Samsung combo appliance to use Heatpump Technology in place of the condensing method for laundry drying, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ dries clothes at low temperatures to prevent fabric shrinkage, while saving time1 and energy2. The combo’s various AI features also help to take the guesswork out of laundry permutations to make daily housework more convenient for homeowners. “The latest addition to our Bespoke AI lineup strengthens Samsung’s commitment to deliver an intuitive and connective home experience to homeowners. Samsung’s AI-integrated appliances offer intelligent support for homeowners to help them do less and enjoy more. The new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ will not only redefine daily laundry routines, it will revolutionise the home laundry experience by making the process more intelligent, efficient and environmentally conscious for homeowners and their families,“ said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore. All-in-One Laundry Solution with Heatpump Technology As an All-in-One laundry solution, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is capable of washing and drying more clothes in a single load, eliminating the need to transfer large amounts of wet clothes from the washer to a separate dryer. With a large capacity drum that washes up to 25kg and dries up to 15kg of laundry, the combo makes daily laundry a breeze for homeowners. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ uses Heatpump Technology to enhance the drying performance by improving the efficiency of the internal air circulation, using less energy and preventing fabric shrinkage. Equipped with an especially large heat exchanger, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is able to reduce drying times by up to 60%1 and energy usage by up to 75%2 with Heatpump Technology.

AI-powered Efficiency and Convenience The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is equipped with AI Home3, a 7-inch LCD display that serves as an intuitive control centre for homeowners to manage their laundry in a simple manner. Besides enabling a flexible control experience for users to quickly select functions and adjust settings, AI Home personalises homeowners’ washing and drying cycles by remembering users’ habits and suggesting cycles using machine learning. Once the cycle is complete, AI Home provides an energy and water consumption report through the SmartThings app4. AI Home also incorporates multi-tasking features, enabling homeowners to take calls, set alarms and access entertainment content, while monitoring the status of all the connected appliances within their home. Featuring AI Wash5 and AI Dry5 functions, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ uses sensors to adjust the washing and drying performance of each load to enable more thorough and efficient6 laundry cycles. With AI Wash, the weight, type of fabric and soiling level of each load can be automatically detected for the machine to dispense the right amount of water and detergent for each wash cycle. It also continuously adjusts the soaking, rinsing and spinning times to achieve the optimal wash cycles automatically. After the washing cycle is complete, the AI Dry feature automatically adjusts the drying process based on the weight and moisture content for each load, saving homeowners’ time and energy.