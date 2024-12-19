PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Sansiri Public Company Limited, Thailand’s leading property developer with a 40-year track record, is regarded as Thailand’s most trusted fully integrated real estate developer among Thai and international clients. The company has recently garnered a number of prestigious awards, including the top spot among Thai property developers on the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, two Asia-level awards (Best Ultra Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia) for BuGaan Pattanakarn and Best Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia) for Narasiri Phaholwatcharapol) and an additional 11 honours at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2024. These include Best Developer in Thailand and Best Developer in Phuket, underscoring its leading position in the real estate sector both in Thailand and across the region.

Mr. Uthai Uthaisangsuk, President of Sansiri Public Company Limited, reaffirmed the launch of The Society, ‘We are proud to have contributed to Phuket’s development for over 13 years, having successfully completed a portfolio of 27 projects on the island, valued at 26 billion baht. These include notable developments such as Baan Mai Khao Phuket, THE BASE Central Phuket, THE DECK Patong, and Saransiri Koh Kaew. Sansiri plans on continuing its success in the region with the launch of more than 27 Phuket projects over the next five years.’

‘This unwavering trust stems from the company’s high-quality project locations in the island’s choicest areas, alongside comprehensive after-sales services, values that have translated into exceptional returns. We value the potential of Thailand’s recovering tourism sector, especially in Phuket, which is gaining global attention as one of the world’s largest vacation real estate destinations, with an increasing number of foreigners choosing to invest in Thai properties as their second homes. Phuket’s unique indigenous identity, including its cuisine, arts, and culture, serves as powerful magnets for both foreign customers and investors. In addition, Thailand’s visa exemption policy has catalysed unprecedented growth in global tourism, resulting in an “Always High Season” phenomenon for Phuket.’

‘Sansiri developed The Society in the prime Bang Tao-Cherngtalay area to establish it as a global brand at the heart of the exciting developments taking place, enabling visitors to explore all that Phuket and the distinctive Sansiri lifestyle have to offer through new perspectives.’ Mr. Uthai emphasised,